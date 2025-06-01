This Charming Region Right By Downtown Los Angeles Boasts Southern California's Best Asian Food
When most travelers think of Los Angeles, they most likely picture the stunning shorelines of Santa Monica or the glitzy celeb-filled hills of Hollywood, but 15 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles lies a lesser-known treasure trove of culinary treats: the San Gabriel Valley. Known to most locals simply as SGV, this sprawling region, which includes cities like Alhambra, Temple City, and Monterey Park (also known as the Chinese Beverly Hills), has become a coveted hub of Asian cuisine in Southern California.
San Gabriel might feel like a bit of a detour from the most popular tourist sites, but it's a more-than-worthy trek for foodie travelers. While LA's historic Chinatown has evolved over the last few years, with many of our long-loved family-owned businesses closing up shop, SGV offers a concentration of authentic, diverse, and consistently mind-blowing Asian food. From Michelin-recommended Cantonese dim sum spots to sizzling Sichuan hideaways, it's the kind of destination that rewards discovery, bite by delicious bite.
Why San Gabriel Valley is well worth visiting
San Gabriel Valley is so much more than a mere collection of great restaurants; it's a living mosaic that tells the story of history, migration, and innovation. Long before it became a go-to destination for incredible Asian food, it was home to Chinese immigrants who arrived in the mid-1800s to work in the citrus groves. Nearly a century later, in the 1970s, a new wave of immigrants from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Vietnam arrived and began building what would become one of the most reputable Asian food scenes in the country.
Today, San Gabriel Valley offers an impressive sampling of flavors, ranging from steamy soup dumplings to perfectly crisp Peking duck and so much more. If you're feeling extra adventurous, we highly recommend embarking on a restaurant crawl. Grab some boat noodles at Shanghai-style Jiang Nan Spring and some shumai at Lunasia Dim Sum House before hitting up Sichuan Impression for a steaming bowl of mapo tofu. Finish it all off with dessert at Diamond Bakery, our favorite spot for sweets. Just be sure to bring friends to help share the load, and stretchy pants (an absolute must).
Planning your trip to San Gabriel Valley
San Gabriel Valley is about a 20- to 30-minute drive from Downtown Los Angeles, depending on traffic. The closest major airport is LAX, but since it's one of the worst airports in the world, it's worth noting that Ontario International Airport is just about as close. From LAX, renting a car is most definitely the easiest way to get around the city. Los Angeles is sprawling, and public transit can oftentimes be more trouble than it's worth.
If you want to stay nearby, Pasadena, a thriving historic neighborhood with tasty bites and vibrant shopping plazas, would be our first pick. The Langham Huntington and the Pasadena Hotel & Pool are two local favorites. Or you can bop on over to Downtown LA for a plethora of options at every price point. Downtown has gone through countless evolutions, especially post-pandemic, but despite the changes, there are still pockets that feel like hidden gems worth exploring.
Whether you're a visitor or a local who loves uncovering culinary destinations a little off the beaten path, San Gabriel Valley is an Asian food heaven that deserves a spot on your travel map — and your bucket list.