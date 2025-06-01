This Charming Region Right By Downtown Los Angeles Boasts Southern California's Best Asian Food

San Gabriel Valley is about a 20- to 30-minute drive from Downtown Los Angeles, depending on traffic. The closest major airport is LAX, but since it's one of the worst airports in the world, it's worth noting that Ontario International Airport is just about as close. From LAX, renting a car is most definitely the easiest way to get around the city. Los Angeles is sprawling, and public transit can oftentimes be more trouble than it's worth.

If you want to stay nearby, Pasadena, a thriving historic neighborhood with tasty bites and vibrant shopping plazas, would be our first pick. The Langham Huntington and the Pasadena Hotel & Pool are two local favorites. Or you can bop on over to Downtown LA for a plethora of options at every price point. Downtown has gone through countless evolutions, especially post-pandemic, but despite the changes, there are still pockets that feel like hidden gems worth exploring.

Whether you're a visitor or a local who loves uncovering culinary destinations a little off the beaten path, San Gabriel Valley is an Asian food heaven that deserves a spot on your travel map — and your bucket list.