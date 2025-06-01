This Charming Georgia City Is A Top Spot For Retirement, Offering Soulful Food And Southern Hospitality

With a population of roughly 13,000 people, Waycross may be small, but the Southern hospitality looms large. "Waycross is a lovely town to live in," one resident writes on Niche. "It is relaxing and comforting to know we are surrounded by people we know and care about." Other locals on the platform say that Waycross is a tiny town with a big city feel, with plenty of activities and community events offered throughout the year. The most iconic of these events is the annual Swampfest. Held in April, this lively celebration is a great place to get to know your neighbors while enjoying the car show, tons of live music, arts and craft vendors, and of course, delicious food.

Waycross is a gateway to extraordinary outdoor destinations. Just 20 minutes outside of the city is the South's largest wilderness area, Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Here, you can canoe, kayak, or paddleboard along the waterways of the country's biggest blackwater swamp. However, much like Georgia's Chattahoochee River, these are some of the most alligator and crocodile-infested waters in the U.S. Don't be surprised if you have a close encounter with one of these creatures, as there are more than 10,000 alligators within the 700-square-mile refuge.

Another perk enjoyed by residents of Waycross is the lower cost of living. Houses are much more affordable in Waycross compared to the national average, with an average home value of just under $140,000. Plus, Georgia residents aged 62 and older qualify for big tax breaks on their retirement income and the state of Georgia does not tax Social Security benefits.