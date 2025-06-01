This Charming Georgia City Is A Top Spot For Retirement, Offering Soulful Food And Southern Hospitality
Deciding where to spend your retirement is one the most important decisions you can make. If you're seeking a destination that is both affordable and serene, you may want to take a closer look at the state of Georgia. With its delicious Southern cuisine, tax benefits for seniors, and mild climate, it's no wonder that the Peach State is quickly making a name for itself as a top retirement location. "I've found that Georgia shares quite a bit of the hospitality and family-centric values that I was raised with," said retiree Larry Thomas in an interview with the AARP. "You can see children playing in the streets or people going on walks with their family." All of these attractive elements are on full display in the quaint, southeastern town of Waycross, Georgia.
Waycross is situated near the beautiful Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge and less than 90 minutes from Driftwood Beach, an otherworldly beach consistently rated one of America's best. Waycross offers the perfect blend of outdoor beauty, delicious food, and small town charm for retirees seeking a peaceful retreat.
Waycross boasts a soulful restaurant scene
Anyone who has had the pleasure of feasting on Southern comfort food knows it's an experience like no other. Whether you crave smothered pork chops, mac and cheese like your grandma used to make, or deep fried chicken, Waycross has it all on the menu. Pop-Bellies Country Buffet is a favorite among residents for its all-you-can-eat spread of rotating dishes. "This is just good food from scratch, not a bunch of frozen stuff warmed up," reads one review on Yelp. "You won't be disappointed." B-stro on the Bypass is another beloved spot for soulful Southern cuisine. "I haven't had cooking this great since my granny was on this earth," writes a customer on Yelp. "Not only was the food the best I've ever had, these folks treat you like family."
With its close proximity to the coast, there's no shortage of fresh seafood in Waycross. One of the town's mainstays is Captain Joe's Seafood Restaurant. This eatery has served the community since 1975 and its extensive menu includes a 70-year-old recipe for homemade deviled crab. While the dining options in Waycross add flavor to the town, there is so much more that makes it a perfect place to spend your golden years.
Perks of living in Waycross, Georgia
With a population of roughly 13,000 people, Waycross may be small, but the Southern hospitality looms large. "Waycross is a lovely town to live in," one resident writes on Niche. "It is relaxing and comforting to know we are surrounded by people we know and care about." Other locals on the platform say that Waycross is a tiny town with a big city feel, with plenty of activities and community events offered throughout the year. The most iconic of these events is the annual Swampfest. Held in April, this lively celebration is a great place to get to know your neighbors while enjoying the car show, tons of live music, arts and craft vendors, and of course, delicious food.
Waycross is a gateway to extraordinary outdoor destinations. Just 20 minutes outside of the city is the South's largest wilderness area, Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Here, you can canoe, kayak, or paddleboard along the waterways of the country's biggest blackwater swamp. However, much like Georgia's Chattahoochee River, these are some of the most alligator and crocodile-infested waters in the U.S. Don't be surprised if you have a close encounter with one of these creatures, as there are more than 10,000 alligators within the 700-square-mile refuge.
Another perk enjoyed by residents of Waycross is the lower cost of living. Houses are much more affordable in Waycross compared to the national average, with an average home value of just under $140,000. Plus, Georgia residents aged 62 and older qualify for big tax breaks on their retirement income and the state of Georgia does not tax Social Security benefits.