Sandwiched Between Miami And West Palm Beach Is A Vibrant Florida City With Scenic Parks And Artsy Charm

Miami and West Palm Beach, Florida, are well-known for their wild nightlife, stunning beaches, and countless attractions. However, if you head just an hour north, you'll end up at Coral Springs, a city that's more family-friendly without skimping on fun things to do. With a plethora of picturesque parks and artsy allure, there's something for everyone without having to deal with massive crowds. Though it may be more suburban than its livelier counterparts, it has enough surprises to make it a hidden gem, similar to this other Florida city full of lakeside parks and boutiques that's also an escape from the crowds.

Coral Springs is about 30 miles away from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport by car. If you're not used to hot and humid climates, then it's best that you stay away from the area during the summer. Instead, visit between fall and early spring for milder weather. In terms of lodging, the city has plenty of comfortable options, such as Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Coral Springs, La Quinta Inn & Suites Coral Springs South, and the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Hotel & Convention Center.

There's no shortage of quality eateries to dine at, making Coral Springs surprisingly hospitable to even the most discriminating foodie. Class things up with a meal at the 1920s-themed Italian restaurant Divieto Ristorante or the award-winning Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar. Or go for something a little more casual, like chowing down on some burgers, sandwiches, wings at Wings Plus, or sinking your teeth into some perfectly smoked meat at Fat Boyz Barbecue. Don't forget to satisfy your sweet tooth with some ice cream at The Magic Cow and cookies from Cookiehead.