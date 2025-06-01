Sandwiched Between Miami And West Palm Beach Is A Vibrant Florida City With Scenic Parks And Artsy Charm
Miami and West Palm Beach, Florida, are well-known for their wild nightlife, stunning beaches, and countless attractions. However, if you head just an hour north, you'll end up at Coral Springs, a city that's more family-friendly without skimping on fun things to do. With a plethora of picturesque parks and artsy allure, there's something for everyone without having to deal with massive crowds. Though it may be more suburban than its livelier counterparts, it has enough surprises to make it a hidden gem, similar to this other Florida city full of lakeside parks and boutiques that's also an escape from the crowds.
Coral Springs is about 30 miles away from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport by car. If you're not used to hot and humid climates, then it's best that you stay away from the area during the summer. Instead, visit between fall and early spring for milder weather. In terms of lodging, the city has plenty of comfortable options, such as Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Coral Springs, La Quinta Inn & Suites Coral Springs South, and the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Hotel & Convention Center.
There's no shortage of quality eateries to dine at, making Coral Springs surprisingly hospitable to even the most discriminating foodie. Class things up with a meal at the 1920s-themed Italian restaurant Divieto Ristorante or the award-winning Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar. Or go for something a little more casual, like chowing down on some burgers, sandwiches, wings at Wings Plus, or sinking your teeth into some perfectly smoked meat at Fat Boyz Barbecue. Don't forget to satisfy your sweet tooth with some ice cream at The Magic Cow and cookies from Cookiehead.
Coral Springs features plentiful parks
Coral Springs has many public parks, each of which with its own lovely scenery. Cypress Park is a standout location where you can get your steps in, featuring spaces for different sports activities, as well as a large number of amenities to go along with its natural beauty. One Yelp reviewer offers several compliments to Cypress Park, including a word of caution: "The park has a canal running throughout and a lake that was filled with ducks, Egyptian Geese, and other wading birds...I really enjoyed my visit to the park. The only downside was [that] the cars were backed up in traffic at the entrance and exit. It just required a little patience, and it was well worth it to enjoy such a beautiful outdoor space."
If you want a park with even more ravishing nature to bask in, look no further than Orchid Park. With paved walking trails, an abundance of majestic trees, and plenty of picnic areas, it's a little quaint oasis from the hustle and bustle of the big city. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Orchid Park is enchanting! The Cypress trees are incredible for photo backdrops, and the walk over the bridge and boardwalk loop makes for a quality shorter stroll. Looks like a new shelter house is on the way, too." And for some appealing waterside views, stop at Three Friends Park. If you'd rather enjoy the ocean, head about 25 minutes north to Deerfield, a hidden beach town that is also away from the crowds.
Arts abound in Coral Springs
One of the main pillars in Coral Springs' creative community is the Coral Springs Museum of Art. There, you'll view striking and thought-provoking works from some of the most talented artists from Florida and across the U.S. The museum also hosts various arts programs, workshops, and private classes for those interested in honing their artistry. If you're lucky enough to be in the area in March, be sure to visit the Coral Springs Festival of the Arts, a massive event that celebrates creativity in all of its forms. The festival takes place at The Walk of Coral Springs and attracts tens of thousands of attendees each year, who come from all over to enjoy the many live performances and demonstrations. There are also many artists selling their unique handcrafted wares, food vendors, and other activities that make this perfect for all ages.
If the performing arts are more your jam, then the Coral Springs Center For The Arts has what you're looking for. Concerts, dance performances, plays, musicals, and other live shows happen there regularly, along with educational programming for youth. Hit up Mermaid Trash and peruse its selection of art supplies and original ocean-themed pieces made by Lauren MacLeod. As a bonus, proceeds from your purchase will go toward one of the ocean conservation groups that the artist donates to each month. Browse around Smart Publishing's showroom and liven up your home with an eye-catching piece from its collection. And since it's only about an hour away, you might as well explore Miami's artsiest neighborhood, that's also a trendy beach paradise full of nightlife, coastal hotels, and tasty eats.