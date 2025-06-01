This Postcard-Worthy Rocky Mountain Colorado Town Is A Living Museum With Storybook Charm And Train Rides
In the heart of the Rocky Mountains, swathed by the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and resting at an elevation of over 9,000 feet, the former mining town of Silver Plume, Colorado is steeped in early American history and surrounded by incredible natural beauty — less than an hour and a half from Denver International Airport by car. Less than five miles from Georgetown, another charming Colorado town with picturesque scenery, the two together make up the nationally designated Georgetown-Silver Plume National Historic District, which is connected by the popular, historic Georgetown Loop Railroad, a narrow-gauge railway that's one of the highlights of any visit.
Once a center of Colorado's mining industry, Silver Plume is now often called a "living ghost town," home to a population of just around 200 people. Considered a "home rule" town, Silver Plume's residents set their own regulations and take care of the town themselves, giving new meaning to the idea of community spirit and small-town charm. Silver Plume's downtown area features Victorian-era buildings from its founding during Colorado's gold and silver rush of the 1800s, some of which house interesting museums and historic inns. As you stroll through, we think you'll feel like you've stepped backward in time — perhaps into a living museum. Plus, with plenty of outdoor activities, options for regional cuisine, and more to explore, you might want to stay awhile.
Discover the area's rich history and mining past
One of the highlights of any visit to Silver Plume is taking an hour-long roundtrip ride on the Georgetown Loop Railroad. Finished in 1884, this railroad connects Silver Plume to Georgetown, with the Georgetown Loop Historic Mining and Railroad Park halfway between them. Once considered a remarkable feat of engineering, today the track ushers several preserved steam trains along its 4.5 miles, through the beautiful Rocky Mountains, slowly rising to 640 feet of elevation. Along the way, visitors have the option to visit the Lebanon Silver Mine or the Everett Mine for a chance to travel up to 500 feet and 1,000 feet respectively into the mines, and learn to pan for gold — just like the area's earliest settlers would have. If mining history is your thing, be sure to check out the 7:30 Mine Trail, a hiking path that climbs upward on an old mining road past monuments and historic features like mine ruins, an abandoned cabin, and old mining carts left in the landscape.
The town's history is also on display in many other places. The George Rowe Museum, housed inside a former brick schoolhouse built in 1894, features an evolving collection of artifacts from Silver Plume's founding — historic mining equipment, household items, clothing, photographs, and more. The Silver Plume Jail, a 19th-century jailhouse in use until 1915, still stands on Main Street, with Brewery Spring — a historic structure built around a well that supplied water for a local brewery — nearby. You can also stop by the Silver Plume Post Office on Main Street, which has been in service for the area since 1875.
Where to eat, drink, and stay, plus other highlights
For a tiny town, Silver Plume has some great places to sleep and refuel. The Historic Windsor Hotel Bed and Breakfast, built in 1884, was once a miner's hotel turned boarding house. Now it's a carefully restored bed and breakfast hotel with unique furnishings like antique furniture and paintings, offering homemade breakfasts daily — where you can stay for around $115 per night.
Nearby Plume Coffee Bar is a local favorite known for its laid-back vibe and regionally roasted coffee, teas, pastries, and popular breakfast burrito. Upscale watering hole Bread Bar, located in a former 19th-century bakery, serves a variety of cocktails, local beers, and wines with light bites like local charcuterie. Even more options are available in Georgetown.
Before you go, be sure to check out the area's moderately challenging Argentine Central Railroad Grade Trail for another bit of local history. Abandoned mines and ruins punctuate the hiking path on this former railway track through forest to incredible viewpoints. Or go further afield — about a 50-minute drive — to the iconic resort town of Vail (which Colorado locals love to hate). If you're heading back toward Denver, though, consider a detour slightly farther south to Staunton State Park, a hidden Colorado State Park that's a mountainous paradise worthy of national status.