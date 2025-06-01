This Postcard-Worthy Rocky Mountain Colorado Town Is A Living Museum With Storybook Charm And Train Rides

In the heart of the Rocky Mountains, swathed by the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and resting at an elevation of over 9,000 feet, the former mining town of Silver Plume, Colorado is steeped in early American history and surrounded by incredible natural beauty — less than an hour and a half from Denver International Airport by car. Less than five miles from Georgetown, another charming Colorado town with picturesque scenery, the two together make up the nationally designated Georgetown-Silver Plume National Historic District, which is connected by the popular, historic Georgetown Loop Railroad, a narrow-gauge railway that's one of the highlights of any visit.

Once a center of Colorado's mining industry, Silver Plume is now often called a "living ghost town," home to a population of just around 200 people. Considered a "home rule" town, Silver Plume's residents set their own regulations and take care of the town themselves, giving new meaning to the idea of community spirit and small-town charm. Silver Plume's downtown area features Victorian-era buildings from its founding during Colorado's gold and silver rush of the 1800s, some of which house interesting museums and historic inns. As you stroll through, we think you'll feel like you've stepped backward in time — perhaps into a living museum. Plus, with plenty of outdoor activities, options for regional cuisine, and more to explore, you might want to stay awhile.