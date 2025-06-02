One Of America's Best Hotels Is A Beachfront Vintage Miami Charmer That Recalls The City's Glamorous Past
For decades, Miami Beach has cemented itself as one of the best nightlife spots in the United States. Neon lights brighten up when the sun sets, as crowds of tourists and locals walk down Lincoln Road, deciding whether to go into a high-end restaurant, a nightclub that doesn't close until sunrise, or a dimly lit hookah bar. It's a scene that people love for its dizzying vibrancy that only seems to die down for those precious early hours when everyone is either starting their day or just getting home. If this over-the-top rowdiness doesn't appeal to you, however, head a bit further north to Surfside. Here, you can experience the glamorous side of the city and its beautiful beaches at the effortlessly elegant Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club.
Originally opened in 1930 as an exclusive social club, the Surf Club once represented an oasis for the rich and famous. Hollywood stars, heads of state, and famous artists could ride kayaks in the pool, order alcoholic drinks in the midst of Prohibition, and bask in the sun. Anyone who was someone seemed to have spent time here, from Elizabeth Taylor to Winston Churchill, Dean Martin, and Tennessee Williams. The club was an escape from the world, built in Mediterranean revival style right in front of an expansive beach. Almost a hundred years from its opening, the Surf Club has managed to maintain much of its original character, but has now expanded to include luxurious hotel rooms and exclusive residences.
Staying at the Four Seasons Surf Club
After Four Seasons renovated this protected historic structure in 2016, the original buildings were maintained with fidelity, but given modern updates. The lobby receives visitors with tall ceilings, colored marble, and grandiose arches that recall a European villa. A luxury shop, and award-winning lounges and restaurants take up much of the interior space in this part of the hotel. Step right outside to find al-fresco eateries and access to the hotel's three pools. Nine hundred feet of pristine beach invite you to leave your worries behind and dive into the glistening ocean. Overnight guests or daily visitors can book one of the 42 restored, air-conditioned beach cabanas where Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner enjoyed their honeymoon. Couples continue to book the hotel as a romantic retreat in one of the best honeymoon spots in the U.S., also opting for relaxing treatments at the upscale in-house spa.
Sleek modern towers surround the historic structure, housing the rest of the hotel and the residences. Rooms with ocean views are the most coveted and provide the chance to see the sun rising from the ocean right from the private balcony. The property is designed with an understated yet luxurious style enhanced by the neutral color palette that plays with the beige, blue, and green that dominate the city. Bold accents and geometric patterns keep spaces visually interesting. It's truly no wonder that this is a AAA five diamond property that has also received two Michelin Keys.
Dining at the Four Seasons Surf Club
The restaurants at this Four Seasons property are a destination unto themselves. Locals drive to Surfside just for the evening, searching for an unmatched dining experience. Many come to enjoy drinks at the Champagne Bar, which is included in North America's 100 Best Bars list. An emerald marble bar is the center of this cozy lounge, where the calm atmosphere and soft background music invite conversation and connection. Boasting the city's largest Champagne collection, the menu also has signature cocktails, small bites, and cigars.
Only separated from the bar by open arches is Lido Restaurant, helmed by Chef Marco Calenzo and located in what was once a grandiose ballroom. The restaurant serves coastal Italian cuisine with international influences that can be seen in dishes like the ricciola, which is made with Japanese yellowtail and doused in cacio e pepe sauce with a base of leche de tigre and lime. On the other side of the Champagne Bar is the Surf Club Restaurant, Thomas Keller's first Florida venue. This Michelin-star restaurant is among 31 Florida establishments that have earned this recognition. The Maine lobster thermidor, prepared with morels and a sauce of white wine, sherry, cognac, and Gruyere, is one of the signature dishes. Diners can also indulge in delicious elevated classic plates like eggplant parmesan and New York strip steak.
The Four Seasons' website calls the Surf Club an "escape that feels both quietly sophisticated and extraordinary" — that's exactly how we'd describe this iconic Miami property.