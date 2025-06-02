One Of America's Best Hotels Is A Beachfront Vintage Miami Charmer That Recalls The City's Glamorous Past

For decades, Miami Beach has cemented itself as one of the best nightlife spots in the United States. Neon lights brighten up when the sun sets, as crowds of tourists and locals walk down Lincoln Road, deciding whether to go into a high-end restaurant, a nightclub that doesn't close until sunrise, or a dimly lit hookah bar. It's a scene that people love for its dizzying vibrancy that only seems to die down for those precious early hours when everyone is either starting their day or just getting home. If this over-the-top rowdiness doesn't appeal to you, however, head a bit further north to Surfside. Here, you can experience the glamorous side of the city and its beautiful beaches at the effortlessly elegant Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club.

Originally opened in 1930 as an exclusive social club, the Surf Club once represented an oasis for the rich and famous. Hollywood stars, heads of state, and famous artists could ride kayaks in the pool, order alcoholic drinks in the midst of Prohibition, and bask in the sun. Anyone who was someone seemed to have spent time here, from Elizabeth Taylor to Winston Churchill, Dean Martin, and Tennessee Williams. The club was an escape from the world, built in Mediterranean revival style right in front of an expansive beach. Almost a hundred years from its opening, the Surf Club has managed to maintain much of its original character, but has now expanded to include luxurious hotel rooms and exclusive residences.