A Southeastern Oregon Town With A Charming Inn And Wide Open Recreation Boasts Montana 'Big Sky' Vibes

Sometimes, the best vacations are those where you can get away from it all. While being in a big city or metropolitan area can be fun and exciting, it can also be overwhelming and stressful. For some, vacation is meant to be a time to disconnect from modern life and reconnect with nature and a slower way of doing things. If you're planning on visiting the Pacific Northwest, there's no better place to escape it all than in the small town of Frenchglen, Oregon. This tiny unincorporated territory sits at the base of Steens Mountain and offers a unique way of "roughing it."

Even if you're staying at the Frenchglen Hotel & Drover's Inn, the experience is unlike most other hotel stays. But before booking a room, you need to know what to expect in this small town. It's practically in the middle of nowhere, and the nearest town is about a half hour away. Even gas is only available for half the year, so you must plan accordingly.

Nevertheless, if you love the idea of breaking free of the city and exploring wide open plains and mountains, Frenchglen acts as a perfect base camp. Best of all, because there aren't any cities nearby, you can truly enjoy the night sky, making you feel like you're in the remote Big Sky Country wilderness usually found in Montana. There's something special about staying somewhere without light pollution, enabling you to see the majesty of the stars above.