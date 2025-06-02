A Southeastern Oregon Town With A Charming Inn And Wide Open Recreation Boasts Montana 'Big Sky' Vibes
Sometimes, the best vacations are those where you can get away from it all. While being in a big city or metropolitan area can be fun and exciting, it can also be overwhelming and stressful. For some, vacation is meant to be a time to disconnect from modern life and reconnect with nature and a slower way of doing things. If you're planning on visiting the Pacific Northwest, there's no better place to escape it all than in the small town of Frenchglen, Oregon. This tiny unincorporated territory sits at the base of Steens Mountain and offers a unique way of "roughing it."
Even if you're staying at the Frenchglen Hotel & Drover's Inn, the experience is unlike most other hotel stays. But before booking a room, you need to know what to expect in this small town. It's practically in the middle of nowhere, and the nearest town is about a half hour away. Even gas is only available for half the year, so you must plan accordingly.
Nevertheless, if you love the idea of breaking free of the city and exploring wide open plains and mountains, Frenchglen acts as a perfect base camp. Best of all, because there aren't any cities nearby, you can truly enjoy the night sky, making you feel like you're in the remote Big Sky Country wilderness usually found in Montana. There's something special about staying somewhere without light pollution, enabling you to see the majesty of the stars above.
What it's like staying at the Frenchglen Hotel in Oregon
The Frenchglen Hotel is part of a state heritage site, as the building was constructed in 1923, making it an important part of the local history. Originally, it served as a boarding house for purveyors who worked with Swift and Co., the meat-packing company that owned the building. In 1934, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife purchased the hotel and added some renovations, and it became part of the State Parks Department in 1972.
Due in part to its remote location, the hotel doesn't have many amenities. Although free Wi-Fi is available, rooms don't have anything you might expect at a chain hotel. There is no coffee maker, microwave, or television. Even the phone service is somewhat unreliable. There is a restaurant on-site that serves all three meals and offers coffee service throughout the day. Additionally, dinner is served family-style and requires a reservation. The hotel has common bathrooms, while the rooms at Drover's Inn have private bathrooms.
As of May 2025, room rates are just upwards of $100 per night, depending on the time of year. The hotel is only open from April to the end of October, and its website warns that mosquito season runs from about the end of May to the beginning of August. Summertime can be pretty busy because the mountain is open, but if you want to avoid crowds and excess heat, September and October are perfect.
Planning a remote getaway to Frenchglen, Oregon
Unlike most vacation destinations, getting to Frenchglen isn't exactly easy. Although it's in Oregon, the closest major airport is located in the underrated Northwest foodie destination, Boise. From there, you'll need to drive about four hours to get to the town. There is a small mercantile onsite that has gas, but it's best to bring all of your supplies, including food, water, outdoor gear, and more.
A big reason to stay at the Frenchglen Hotel or Drover's Inn is to get easy access to Steens Mountain. The mountain offers various hiking and off-roading paths, although certain sections are only open during the summer and fall, so make sure to plan your visit around them. Most of the trails are relatively difficult, such as the Pike Creek Canyon Trail, the Little Blitzen Gorge Trail, or the Big Indian Gorge Trail. Alternatively, if you prefer water-based activities, you can drive almost four hours to reach Lake Owyhee State Park, Oregon's "Grand Canyon," with winding rivers and marble mountains.
Although wide open spaces and outdoor recreation are compelling reasons to stay at the Frenchglen, what happens if you need a taste of civilization during your stay? Well, the closest "big" city is Bend, the naturally breathtaking Oregon city where craft beer, art, and outdoor adventure unite. It's only three hours away, making it even closer than Lake Owyhee State Park. So, you can still enjoy the water while sipping some excellent locally brewed beer.