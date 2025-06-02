Scotland's Hidden Coastal Village Between Golden Beaches And Ethereal Cliffs Offers Quirky Cafes And Charm

If you're the kind of traveler who loves coastlines that are quieter and more rugged than the glitzy rivieras of the Mediterranean, then the north coast of Scotland should be your go-to. Here, you'll find enchanting viewpoints like the Achmelvich Bay, a paradise of turquoise waters and sandy beaches, and historic villages, like Forres, a colorful Moray coast town called the "flower of Scotland." In fact, the Moray coast is especially known for having that perfectly Scottish mix of dramatic cliffs and charming villages. One village that has it all — and shares a name with its famous soup — is Cullen.

The haddock-based Cullen Skink soup is tied to an important part of Cullen's history. Back in the 17th century, Cullen gained prominence as a fishing town. An area of Cullen called Seatown includes lots of cottages and narrow lanes dating back to this era, preserving its fishing roots. At one point, the town boasted three curing houses dedicated to its specialty in the seafood realm: smoked haddock. With such an abundance of haddock, and lacking the money for other meats, some locals began to make soup with it around the late 1800s. The recipe was passed down and immortalized.

Of course, the reasons to visit Cullen go well beyond its soup (though, the soup is a hearty reason in itself). The town has a two-tiered layout, with its upper and lower parts connected by a short yet high-grade walk. The lower part sits along the bay, framed by a 19th-century viaduct that's now a footpath. In the upper part of town, you can relax at the town square, which is punctuated by a curious Mercat Cross. Here, you can browse antique shops and enjoy the famed soup at one of Cullen's charming cafés.