A South Carolina City Famous For Its Art And Culture Scene Is A Walkable Shopping Gem With Quirky Charm
South Carolina's beauty doesn't stop at Myrtle Beach and other scenic paradise beaches in the state without the crowds. There's a whole lot to discover in the Pee Dee region, known for its pecan pie, U-pick farms, and unique barbecues — and the quirky, charming Lake City is just one of many must-visit destinations. Lake City, South Carolina, is famed for its thriving arts scene, where walking around downtown is an attraction in itself.
You'll find amazing works of art, installations, and murals all over this city. There are also a number of art galleries and museums to check out, as well as outdoor areas and parks. Lake City has that small-town charm that's hard not to love. Everything is also pretty much within reach, with most things to do conveniently centered around the downtown district.
Lake City is located in central South Carolina. It's an easy drive from other big metropolises like Charleston, a city that blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm. It's also about an hour and a half to two hours away from Columbia and Myrtle Beach. If you're coming by air, Florence Regional Airport is about a 40-minute drive and offers daily flights to and from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.
Explore art and nature in Lake City, South Carolina
Discovering Lake City's arts scene wouldn't be complete without a walk through downtown. Here, you'll find a cluster of shops and restaurants, and over nine art murals are scattered throughout the area. You'll find three murals on Sauls Street, five on Acline Street, and another one on Main Street. Other works like "The Good of the Hive" by Matthew Wiley are a little further away and near E. Thomas Street. If you want to see all the murals, plan your route and also stop by other must-see public art along the way, like the Huey Cooper sculpture on the corner of Acline and Main Street.
Aside from the murals, the city holds a huge nine-day art celebration called the ArtFields Competition and Festival every spring. The annual competition showcases works by adults and student artists from the Southeast. The event exhibits up to 400 works of art in more than 40 venues across the city. Make sure to check out the exhibits and vote for your favorite work, as two artists can win through the People's Choice Awards.
If you're willing to venture beyond downtown, you can visit the Moore Farms Botanical Garden, around 4 miles from downtown Lake City. The garden is home to an outdoor paradise of flowers, plants, and trees where nature thrives. You'll find different garden areas that focus on various aspects of horticulture — from ornamental flowers and pine trees to fields and meadows, and more. They are only open for tours and events, so plan to book at least two weeks in advance.
Discover shopping, dining, festivals, and events
Art isn't the only thing that Lake City has to offer — its downtown is also a thriving cultural hub where the shops and dining are just as interesting. On Main Street, you can find a couple of antique shops, like the Lake City Emporium, Main Street Mercantile, and the Vault Vendor Mall. Thrift and boutique shops also abound — try looking into Pee Dee Thrift, the Cabbage Patch, and more. If you're looking for unique souvenirs and gifts, Seven Boutique is the go-to gift shop.
Stop by Baker's Sweets for a hearty breakfast or lunch with a pie for dessert. If you're feeling a little fancy, Lake City Bistro is also a popular choice, located inside Inn at the Crossroads. And, of course, you need to try some barbecue during your stay. One good option is Slabs on Main Street for a proper South Carolina experience.
Go all in on local experiences with the city's many festivals and events. Lake City hosts the Boots on the Ground Food Truck Rodeo with dancing and good eats to fill you up, and the family-friendly Crossroads Music and Market, where you'll find live performances and activities for the little ones. For those 21 and over, the MFBG Beer Fest combines food, drinks, performances, games, and lots of fun. The annual event is held at the Moore Farm Botanical Gardens and hosts more than 20 breweries, and is the only beer festival in the Pee Dee region.