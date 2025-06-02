A South Carolina City Famous For Its Art And Culture Scene Is A Walkable Shopping Gem With Quirky Charm

South Carolina's beauty doesn't stop at Myrtle Beach and other scenic paradise beaches in the state without the crowds. There's a whole lot to discover in the Pee Dee region, known for its pecan pie, U-pick farms, and unique barbecues — and the quirky, charming Lake City is just one of many must-visit destinations. Lake City, South Carolina, is famed for its thriving arts scene, where walking around downtown is an attraction in itself.

You'll find amazing works of art, installations, and murals all over this city. There are also a number of art galleries and museums to check out, as well as outdoor areas and parks. Lake City has that small-town charm that's hard not to love. Everything is also pretty much within reach, with most things to do conveniently centered around the downtown district.

Lake City is located in central South Carolina. It's an easy drive from other big metropolises like Charleston, a city that blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm. It's also about an hour and a half to two hours away from Columbia and Myrtle Beach. If you're coming by air, Florence Regional Airport is about a 40-minute drive and offers daily flights to and from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.