Hidden In Utah's Wasatch Mountain Foothills Is An 'Art City' Brimming With Unmatched Scenery And Charm
An hour south of Salt Lake City and just minutes away from Provo is the small city of Springville. Nestled up to the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, Springville is an unassuming destination in the heart of Utah. Home to 35,000 people, it's a charming place with quick access to picturesque hiking trails, the shimmering Utah Lake, and a historic downtown filled with eclectic attractions. It's also sometimes referred to as Utah's "Art City," thanks to its abundance of street art and the Springville Museum of Art, which houses over 2,600 pieces spanning a variety of styles and concentrations.
Though it's not quite as big as Salt Lake City or neighboring Provo, Springville makes for a multifaceted vacation. In the morning, you can hike the Wasatch Mountains and its rugged trails, in the afternoon, you can explore local art galleries, and in the evening, you can wrap up your day with a delicious meal at one of Springville's many innovative eateries. You also won't have to worry about the massive crowds found at other Utah destinations — though it might be worth penciling in a few days for an epic road trip to Utah's five national parks. However you decide to spend your time out West, Springville makes for an underrated hub, with artistic adventures and outdoor excursions just steps away from your door.
Soak in the scenic Springville views
Sitting at the base of the Wasatch Mountains, it's hard to ignore the natural beauty surrounding Springville. You can enjoy the views from many spots around the city, but the best way to experience the sights is by going on a hike. One of the most popular trails is the Spring Canyon Trail. Starting on the eastern edge of Springville, it carves 5 miles into the mountains while climbing over 1,800 feet. It's a strenuous trail best suited for experienced hikers, though the end result is remarkable views of towering peaks and a scenic mixture of dense forests and rolling prairies.
Deeper in the mountains, you'll find Fifth Water Hot Springs. The colorful hike takes you through Diamond Fork Canyon and along Sixth Water Creek. After nearly 5 miles and a bit of elevation gain, you'll end at a series of pools perfect for unwinding in nature. There's even a photogenic waterfall that spills into one of the hot springs. Keep in mind this trail is quite popular, so plan on visiting during off-peak hours if you want a relaxing and uncrowded experience.
Utah Lake and its associated state park are less than 20 minutes from Springville, and an absolute must-visit while in the city. Spanning 148 square miles, this is Utah's largest freshwater lake. It's a great spot to go for a swim and cool off, and the park also offers seasonal rentals for kayaks and paddleboards. For even more adventures like this in the state, head north to Utah's ultimate base camp for endless outdoor fun.
Springville Museum of Art and other attractions
Known as Utah's "Art City," creative types will find plenty of ways to entertain themselves when not lost in the Wasatch wilderness. Your first stop should be the Springville Museum of Art. The majority of its pieces fall into three collections: Utah art, Soviet Russian art, and American art. Exhibits are always changing, but you can expect to find creations from local and international artists, along with the option to join a museum tour or participate in other educational programs.
The museum is the most popular art attraction in Springville, but there are plenty of smaller galleries to explore, too. Brown House of Arts is right next to the museum, so stop in to see local paintings in a charming building off Main Street. Be sure to also keep your eyes peeled for street art and other installations as you walk through downtown.
End your day at one of Springville's many great restaurants. Strap Tank Brewery is a local favorite, serving locally sourced American food and a long list of craft beers. The laid-back eatery features a unique aesthetic modeled after the original Harley-Davidson factory in Milwaukee. If you're interested in more motor-powered fun, visit a Utah city with historic charm and a walkable Main Street. Not only does it have some unique Old West flair, but it has plenty of art galleries — giving Springville strong competition for the title of "Art City."