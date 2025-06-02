Hidden In Utah's Wasatch Mountain Foothills Is An 'Art City' Brimming With Unmatched Scenery And Charm

Sitting at the base of the Wasatch Mountains, it's hard to ignore the natural beauty surrounding Springville. You can enjoy the views from many spots around the city, but the best way to experience the sights is by going on a hike. One of the most popular trails is the Spring Canyon Trail. Starting on the eastern edge of Springville, it carves 5 miles into the mountains while climbing over 1,800 feet. It's a strenuous trail best suited for experienced hikers, though the end result is remarkable views of towering peaks and a scenic mixture of dense forests and rolling prairies.

Deeper in the mountains, you'll find Fifth Water Hot Springs. The colorful hike takes you through Diamond Fork Canyon and along Sixth Water Creek. After nearly 5 miles and a bit of elevation gain, you'll end at a series of pools perfect for unwinding in nature. There's even a photogenic waterfall that spills into one of the hot springs. Keep in mind this trail is quite popular, so plan on visiting during off-peak hours if you want a relaxing and uncrowded experience.

Utah Lake and its associated state park are less than 20 minutes from Springville, and an absolute must-visit while in the city. Spanning 148 square miles, this is Utah's largest freshwater lake. It's a great spot to go for a swim and cool off, and the park also offers seasonal rentals for kayaks and paddleboards.