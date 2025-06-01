Argentina's Once-Thriving Chic Resort Town Is Now An Eerie Abandoned Village That Used To Be Underwater

Lake Epecuén was known for its highly saline waters before Villa Epecuén was formally established. The local legend tells that the lake was born from the tears of a heartbroken chief, salted by his grief over a lost love. Already attractive because of its salt and mineral content, the first resort was established on the lake's shores in 1921. It was a boon: The town eventually grew to have 2,000 residents, plus an additional 20,000 summer visitors each year. Back then, no one could have predicted that the lake, which had invigorated this little resort town, would also be its downfall.

Then, in 1985, after years of heavy rain, one particularly intense storm brought the water levels of the lake to an uncontainable level, and the embankment protecting the town from flooding was breached. It eventually submerged the town in over 30 feet of water. Although, luckily, no one died, residents lost their homes and were forced to completely relocate their lives overnight. A resident of the town, Pablo Novak, described the night of the flood in Orato: "A sense of helplessness filled the air as I heard the screams and saw the tears. The 1,500 inhabitants of Epecuén took whatever they could. I watched as they tried to find their way out holding their belongings."

Novak was later called "Argentina's loneliest man" by CNN because, about 20 years after the flooding, he moved back into the deserted Villa Epecuén and was the town's only resident until his death in 2024. The waters receded from the town by 2009, revealing the ruins of its municipal spa, trees bleached by saltwater, and road signs marking derelict hotels.