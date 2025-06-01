South Carolina's Largest Coastal Town Is Full Of Fresh Seafood, Friendly Faces, And Waterfront Scenery
Although Charleston is by far South Carolina's most well-known coastal getaway thanks to its European appearance and Southern charm, nearby Mount Pleasant offers plenty of appeal, history — and lots of fresh seafood — of its own. Just a 10 minute drive away from its famous neighbor, Mount Pleasant is perfect for anyone looking for a seaside town that's more relaxed and under the radar. Despite being the largest coastal town in the state, Mount Pleasant has retained its small-town atmosphere, and is beloved for its local food scene, sightseeing, and fantastic views.
This Lowcountry town's history is lengthy, dating back to pre-colonial times when it was solely inhabited by Wando and Seewee Native Americans. Today, Mount Pleasant's rich cultural fabric is apparent throughout the waterfront town. Whatever you do, don't walk away without checking out the Sweetgrass basket weaving, a tradition that has carried on through the Gullah Geechee community, descendants of former enslaved people who have roots throughout the coastal South. Head to the Sweetgrass Basket Makers Highway to see the basket makers in action.
Mount Pleasant is a city-sized small town with lots to do
When visiting Mount Pleasant, you can wander through the picturesque Old Village District, an 18th century neighborhood that today is lined with local businesses and waterfront views. The nostalgia-filled Pitt Street Pharmacy has been around since 1937, and you can grab a freshly made sandwich, burger, or milkshake at its old-fashioned soda fountain. Studio Shoppe is another highlight, serving as a showroom and market for local art, photography, handcrafted furniture, and more.
History buffs will also find plenty of intriguing sightseeing in Mount Pleasant. Don't skip a visit to Boone Hall Plantation, which dates back to 1681 and is among the oldest continually operating farms in the country, (movie fans may also recognize it from "The Notebook"), or Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, where you can see over two dozen aircraft from World War II through the present. No coastal vacation is complete without some beach time either, and beach goers will appreciate that the area is home to a number of beach paradises like Hilton Head, but without the crowds. Check out the resort community Isle of Palms, and for more local vibes, soak up the sun in nearby Sullivan's Island, where you can find award-winning eateries and pristine beaches.
The city has an unmatched food scene with plenty of Southern hospitality
Although Charleston is rightfully lauded for its culinary offerings, the coastal gem of Mount Pleasant holds its weight when it comes to local restaurants. Fresh-caught seafood and Southern cuisine are, of course, all the rage here, but there's plenty of variety if you manage to tire of Southern fare. To enjoy a view while you dine, you won't have to look hard, as this town has a whole host of waterfront eateries. Water's Edge is a sophisticated restaurant serving up local seafood, steak, and a robust wine menu. Situated on historic Shem Creek, you can watch local fish and shrimp boats as you dine. If you're up for a no-frills seafood shack that shines when it comes to its Lowcountry-style grilled or fried dishes (served with red rice and hush puppies, of course), The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene is a must-try.
Just 30 to 45 minutes away from Charleston International Airport, and accessible by train and bus, Mount Pleasant is the town you need to add to your South Carolina itinerary. Coastal cottages, boutique inns, and motels are all available here, depending on your budget and needs. To really take advantage of the waterfront scenery, The Cottages on Charleston Harbor are a fantastic choice for families or anyone looking for more space.