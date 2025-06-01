South Carolina's Largest Coastal Town Is Full Of Fresh Seafood, Friendly Faces, And Waterfront Scenery

Although Charleston is by far South Carolina's most well-known coastal getaway thanks to its European appearance and Southern charm, nearby Mount Pleasant offers plenty of appeal, history — and lots of fresh seafood — of its own. Just a 10 minute drive away from its famous neighbor, Mount Pleasant is perfect for anyone looking for a seaside town that's more relaxed and under the radar. Despite being the largest coastal town in the state, Mount Pleasant has retained its small-town atmosphere, and is beloved for its local food scene, sightseeing, and fantastic views.

This Lowcountry town's history is lengthy, dating back to pre-colonial times when it was solely inhabited by Wando and Seewee Native Americans. Today, Mount Pleasant's rich cultural fabric is apparent throughout the waterfront town. Whatever you do, don't walk away without checking out the Sweetgrass basket weaving, a tradition that has carried on through the Gullah Geechee community, descendants of former enslaved people who have roots throughout the coastal South. Head to the Sweetgrass Basket Makers Highway to see the basket makers in action.