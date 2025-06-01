This Small Missouri City Is Filled With Intriguing Historic Sites And Surrounded By Scenic Trails

Missouri is a state loaded with an eclectic mix of activities for visitors to experience. It's called the Show Me state and for good reason as one of the cities that deserves more spotlight is Clinton. Clinton is about 70 miles away from the vibrant and musical Kansas City and is filled with a variety of destinations that would make any visitor excited to see what the town with a population of just over 9,000 people as of 2023 (via Data USA) has to offer.

Clinton is home to a plethora of scenic trails and historical sites. It has a Historic Downtown Square, which is considered to be the biggest town square in Missouri and among the largest in the United States. If you decide you'd like to venture outside of Clinton during your visit, Springfield is about 90 miles away, and Lake of the Ozarks is even closer at 70 miles away.

If you're planning to fly, then your best bet is to take a flight to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and then drive to Clinton, which is about 95 miles away from the airport. Clinton is walkable in the downtown area, but having a car will make it much easier for visitors to get around the whole city.