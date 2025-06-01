This Small Missouri City Is Filled With Intriguing Historic Sites And Surrounded By Scenic Trails
Missouri is a state loaded with an eclectic mix of activities for visitors to experience. It's called the Show Me state and for good reason as one of the cities that deserves more spotlight is Clinton. Clinton is about 70 miles away from the vibrant and musical Kansas City and is filled with a variety of destinations that would make any visitor excited to see what the town with a population of just over 9,000 people as of 2023 (via Data USA) has to offer.
Clinton is home to a plethora of scenic trails and historical sites. It has a Historic Downtown Square, which is considered to be the biggest town square in Missouri and among the largest in the United States. If you decide you'd like to venture outside of Clinton during your visit, Springfield is about 90 miles away, and Lake of the Ozarks is even closer at 70 miles away.
If you're planning to fly, then your best bet is to take a flight to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and then drive to Clinton, which is about 95 miles away from the airport. Clinton is walkable in the downtown area, but having a car will make it much easier for visitors to get around the whole city.
Clinton is an ideal destination for history buffs and nature-lovers
Home to many places with historic sites like the underrated city of Liberty, Missouri is a must-visit state for history buffs, especially ones with an eye for architecture. One of the top attractions visitors must see when coming to Clinton is the Clinton Square Historic District. The charming area will make tourists feel like they were launched into the 19th century, as there are over 80 buildings whose architecture is made up of both Victorian and Italianate styles. The Henry County Courthouse, which was built in 1893 and later refurbished in 2006, dedicates some of its property to a historic fountain, to honoring veterans who died fighting for the United States, and to a September 11th Memorial.
On the city's official website, you can see a countdown clock that is tracking the days until the next Olde Glory Days event, which is Missouri's annual celebration of July 4th. Held in the Historic Downtown Square, attendees can expect events that include a carnival, music shows, magic shows, and of course, a fireworks display.
For those craving some scenic trails Katy Trail State Park is a great spot where visitors should venture. The park runs 240 miles and has 26 trailheads where you can walk or bike. Along the way, you'll have views of the Missouri River. You'll also pass a mix of terrain on the trail, including the hills of the Ozarks. Clinton is also 30 miles from Truman Lake, a tourist destination where you can rent boats, go fishing, access more hiking trails or go camping.
What to eat and where to stay in Clinton
After all of your adventures in and around Clinton, you might be looking for a place to stay. While Missouri is already home to the
timeless Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs
, Clinton also has you covered with a plethora of places visitors can lodge for the night. Bucksaw Resort and Marina is situated on Truman Lake and not only offers 40 rooms, but also has six cabins available, all with incredible lake views. Staying here also gives lodgers easy access to go fishing. The price of a cabin rental ranges from $139-$149 per night as of this publication, while the rest of the rentals range from $59 to $199 per night. If you're looking for more standard lodging, then the Hampton Inn on Kansas Ave. offers a free hot breakfast and an indoor pool and fitness center from $138 to $162 per night.
When you're ready to grab some grub, Square 109 Restaurant & Bar on S. Washington Street is a great first stop. The restaurant and bar is located in the historic downtown square and serves up everything from salad to pancakes and patty melts to buffalo wings, along with homemade soup. The Primitive Olde Crow & Winery opened in 2018, and since then they have been feeding hungry visitors fresh, brick-oven pizzas (a Hawaiian slice with pineapple on top is an option!). To follow that up, try their homemade fudge or their ice cream. Located on SE Hwy Aa, the pizzeria also offers seasonal drinks, beers, and wines. And if you're craving some Mexican food, El Camino Real on Kansas Ave. is the place to go for everything from a variety of burritos, tacos, enchiladas, and fajitas to house-made margaritas.