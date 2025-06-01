This Underrated Michigan Town Offers Large Dunes, Scenic Forest Trails, And Fresh Local Flavors

Michigan is known for both its cultural hubs and unique natural beauty, making it hard to know where to begin when planning a trip to the state. One underrated town, Hart, offers remarkable geography mixed in with local shops and eats. Set under 90 minutes north of Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, the charming town is home to Hart Lake and located just miles from Lake Michigan, which is known for cozy cities like Manistee along its sandy stretch of shoreline.

On top of that, William Field Memorial Hart-Montague Trail, the state's first-ever rail trail, is located in Hart. Another unique tidbit? Michigan is the number one state in the country for asparagus production, with Oceana County, where Hart is located, the main site of that production. In celebration of this designation and the yearly harvest, the town holds a National Asparagus Festival every June. Visitors celebrate with farm tours, live music, a massive parade, car shows, and a taste of fresh local flavors during the asparagus competition.

With its seasonal and scenic activities and events, Hart is a lovely destination all year long. During the cold weather months, the town brings everyone together for Hart Winterfest, a fun affair with events ranging from ice fishing tournaments and winter golfing to vintage snowmobile shows and scavenger hunts. The rest of the year is filled with hiking, fishing, off-road vehicle (ORV) adventures over sand dunes, and delicious local eats. During the summer, the underrated town adds to the fun with various events near Main Street, including the weekly Music on the Commons concert series overlooking Hart Lake, the vendor-filled Market Chalets and Makers Market, and to-go alcoholic beverages from select businesses in the Social District for some sipping and shopping.