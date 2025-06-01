This Underrated Michigan Town Offers Large Dunes, Scenic Forest Trails, And Fresh Local Flavors
Michigan is known for both its cultural hubs and unique natural beauty, making it hard to know where to begin when planning a trip to the state. One underrated town, Hart, offers remarkable geography mixed in with local shops and eats. Set under 90 minutes north of Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, the charming town is home to Hart Lake and located just miles from Lake Michigan, which is known for cozy cities like Manistee along its sandy stretch of shoreline.
On top of that, William Field Memorial Hart-Montague Trail, the state's first-ever rail trail, is located in Hart. Another unique tidbit? Michigan is the number one state in the country for asparagus production, with Oceana County, where Hart is located, the main site of that production. In celebration of this designation and the yearly harvest, the town holds a National Asparagus Festival every June. Visitors celebrate with farm tours, live music, a massive parade, car shows, and a taste of fresh local flavors during the asparagus competition.
With its seasonal and scenic activities and events, Hart is a lovely destination all year long. During the cold weather months, the town brings everyone together for Hart Winterfest, a fun affair with events ranging from ice fishing tournaments and winter golfing to vintage snowmobile shows and scavenger hunts. The rest of the year is filled with hiking, fishing, off-road vehicle (ORV) adventures over sand dunes, and delicious local eats. During the summer, the underrated town adds to the fun with various events near Main Street, including the weekly Music on the Commons concert series overlooking Hart Lake, the vendor-filled Market Chalets and Makers Market, and to-go alcoholic beverages from select businesses in the Social District for some sipping and shopping.
Explore Hart's natural beauty through activities and lodging
Just a few miles west of Hart and 20 minutes south of the postcard-perfect village of Pentwater is the site of your next epic adventure: the Silver Lake Sand Dunes, which are part of Silver Lake State Park. The sandy, mountainous landscape runs for over 2,000 acres alongside Lake Michigan and Silver Lake. Tackle the tough terrain in an ORV rental (either a dune buggy, ATV, or motorbike), and take in the unique sandy hills and lake views beyond them.
For a calmer outdoor adventure, head a couple of blocks east of Hart's downtown area to find John Gurney Park just off the shoreline of Hart Lake. The large public space features baseball fields, pickleball courts, a shaded pavilion by the water, and scenic forest trails. The park is also where the popular William Field Memorial Hart-Montague Trail begins. Once an old railroad line, the route was later paved over and became Michigan's first rail trail. The path runs 22 miles to the south, with one end located in Hart and the other in Montague. Runners, bikers, and snowmobilers use the trail year-round, taking in views of waterways, orchards, asparagus fields, and wildflowers along the way.
At the end of the night, while you won't find any of the popular chain hotels in Hart, there are a couple of different directions you can go when it comes to accommodations. For one, you can go the nature route and pitch a tent at the campground in John Gurney Park. The second option is to book a stay at one of the local motels or inns, including Dunes Express Inn & Suites, American Host Inn, and The Last Resort Motel.
Where to shop, eat, and drink in Hart
Add a relaxing activity to your trip with a visit to the Historic District Village and Museum, where you can tour historic buildings and explore antique-filled exhibits. After checking out the museum, explore the rest of the Historic Downtown District, which was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015. Find a diamond in the rough at thrift shop Cup of Kindness, or pick out a newer gift like scented candles at Birch & Blossom. Dig into a cheese pie from Hart Pizza, enjoy breakfast all day at Pink Elephant Diner, grab a drink and bar bites from Kristi's Pour House, and finish it all off with soft serve from Hart Dairy Delight.
To try fresh local flavors, hit up the Up North Farm Market. If you're in town near the end of the summer, explore Hart's annual Silver Lake Sand Dunes Apple & BBQ Festival. The event welcomes thousands of people each year with delicious smoked barbecue, a competitive apple pie contest, and exciting car shows. If you're looking to taste not only the local food flavors but also the beer, drive over to Big Hart Brewing Company. Michigan not only houses under-the-radar wine regions but also award-winning breweries. The beers at Big Hart are crafted from a mix of European malts and American hops, with options ranging from IPAs and ales to stouts and beyond. Some of the award-winning brews to try are Collin's Full Size, an imperial IPA that won gold at the 2023 World Expo of Beer, and the Dune Rail, an American blonde ale that won gold at the 2018 World Expo of Beer and bronze in 2022.