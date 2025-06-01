Just Outside Of Fort Lauderdale Is An Underrated Florida Gateway City Full Of Parks, Pools, And Diverse Food
Discover a flavorful Florida escape, tucked away just a mile west of Florida's Atlantic coast: Lauderdale Lakes. Not far from the breathtaking "Venice of America," Lauderdale Lakes is one of South Florida's most underrated gateways, full of diverse cuisine, public parks, and pools for summertime play. This small city packs a solid punch, and it's only a 20-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL) via I-95 or Florida's Turnpike. The area is a true melting pot of diversity as more than 80% of the population identifies as Black or African American, with significant Caribbean heritage.
Lauderdale Lakes offers an exceptional food scene within Broward County, thanks to its multicultural population. Foodies will find an exciting selection of various local restaurants featuring Asian, Caribbean, African, and other international flavors. Don't miss the recommended Vietnamese dishes at Noodle House, and make sure to try the highly-rated Indian inspired flavors of Trinidad and Tobago served at Singh's Roti Delight. For after-dark bites and music, locals big-up Lallo's, a lively Jamaican bar and grill known for its oxtail and live music nights playing reggae, soca, and other genres.
Best parks and pools in Lauderdale Lakes
Of Lauderdale Lakes' many parks, Vincent Torres Memorial Park is a must-visit. This sprawling, community-centered greenspace hosts outdoor covered pavilions, playgrounds, basketball courts, and a multipurpose auditorium, perfect for a family gathering. It's also home to frequent local festivals and events, such as the yearly Taste of Lauderdale Lakes festival held in September. Vincent Torres Memorial Park is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and closed on Sunday. You can stay informed on upcoming festivities through the city's official Instagram page.
To make the most of your trip, be sure to pack your swim gear for the public pools. Lauderdale Lakes welcomes visitors to cool down and make a splash at the Lauderdale Lakes Swimming Complex. A sizable pool facility, the complex offers six 25-yard swimming lanes, changing rooms, and on-site training rooms year-round (closed on weekends). Other nearby attractions include the Plantation Historical Museum, Swap Shop & Drive-In, and Wilton Manors' nightlife (one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly destinations in America), just a short drive away.
Travel tips and affordable stays
Lauderdale Lakes earns its status as a South Florida hidden gem by offering the travel-friendly attributes of accessibility and affordability. Whether flying in or visiting from nearby, getting there is a breeze. For Florida locals or those planning a stop along a larger Florida itinerary, consider the best type of transportation. Arrive via train! The Sunshine State's burgeoning Brightline facilitates quick and affordable rail transport from Orlando to Miami, with a dedicated stop at Fort Lauderdale Station. Located 7 miles from the heart of Lauderdale Lakes, Fort Lauderdale's Brightline Station has multiple daily routes, with one-way train tickets starting as low as $10 at the time of this writing.
Lauderdale Lakes is also a suitable base for travelers who want to explore South Florida without the beachfront price tag. A strong staycation getaway for Florida locals — unlike Fort Lauderdale's more popular beachfront resorts — Lauderdale Lakes provides affordable lodging, ideal for travelers on a budget. A nearby hotel option is the La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Tamarac East, where nightly rates average around $72. For longer stays, consider an extended-stay property, such as the Extended Stay America – Fort Lauderdale – Tamarac, a budget-friendly solution, often costing much less than a weekend in Fort Lauderdale proper.