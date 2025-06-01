Just Outside Of Fort Lauderdale Is An Underrated Florida Gateway City Full Of Parks, Pools, And Diverse Food

Discover a flavorful Florida escape, tucked away just a mile west of Florida's Atlantic coast: Lauderdale Lakes. Not far from the breathtaking "Venice of America," Lauderdale Lakes is one of South Florida's most underrated gateways, full of diverse cuisine, public parks, and pools for summertime play. This small city packs a solid punch, and it's only a 20-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL) via I-95 or Florida's Turnpike. The area is a true melting pot of diversity as more than 80% of the population identifies as Black or African American, with significant Caribbean heritage.

Lauderdale Lakes offers an exceptional food scene within Broward County, thanks to its multicultural population. Foodies will find an exciting selection of various local restaurants featuring Asian, Caribbean, African, and other international flavors. Don't miss the recommended Vietnamese dishes at Noodle House, and make sure to try the highly-rated Indian inspired flavors of Trinidad and Tobago served at Singh's Roti Delight. For after-dark bites and music, locals big-up Lallo's, a lively Jamaican bar and grill known for its oxtail and live music nights playing reggae, soca, and other genres.