This Kansas City Is A Charming Escape With Unique Landmarks And A Thriving Festival Scene
Kansas may be known for its wheat, sunflowers, and good old-fashioned barbecue, but it's also home to this under-the-radar artsy city blending outdoor fun and downtown amenities. The point is, you never truly know what you're going to find in Kansas until you visit. You may stumble upon a small city with America's largest town square and scenic trails. Alternatively, you might find yourself in Colby, a proud agricultural community with Art Deco architecture, inviting outdoor activities, and fun yearly festivals.
Colby is located in the heart of Kansas, about a 3.5-hour drive from Denver or four hours from Wichita. If you love exploring America's history, you'll probably get a kick out of strolling or driving around Colby. There are numerous landmarks to tick off, including the regal Thomas County District Court. Built in 1906, it's a testament to the city's prosperous 20th-century history. You can even admire a beautiful sculpture by legendary Kansas artist Charlie Norton on the front lawn, called "Spirit of the Prairie."
Art and history go together like peanut butter and jelly in Colby. The Prairie Museum of Art & History is one great example of this and a must-visit for art lovers and historians alike. You can really transport yourself back in time here, especially as you tour the outdoor area. It has Kansas's largest barn and an authentic sod house. There's also a historic church that dates back to the earliest settlers in Kansas — a truly remarkable slice of American history. On the art side of things, the complex houses the renowned Kuska Collection. This is an assortment of paintings, clothes, dolls, and other artefacts from Joe and Nellie Kuska.
Bluegrass and sunflower festivals in Colby
Summer is a fantastic time to visit Colby. From about the end of May until the end of August, the city plays host to enthralling annual festivals that showcase the region's diverse culture. The yearly Pickin' on the Plains Bluegrass Festival typically kicks off Colby's even season. It's a great weekend of live bluegrass music that's been going on in North Kansas for over 25 years. Expect plenty of boot-scootin' and hollerin' as talented bands take to the stage. You can also get around tasty food trucks, music workshops, jam sessions, and games.
Remember those sunflowers mentioned at the start of this article? Well, if you visit Colby around the middle or end of August, you can not only see these spectacular flowers in bloom, but also attend the family-friendly and very enjoyable Sunflower Festival. Held on the fourth Saturday in August, this festive event is chock-a-block full with entertainment and activities. It kicks off with a free-will donation breakfast before rolling out a hot dog eating contest, color run, volleyball and cornhole tournaments, car show, and much more. The food trucks and beer garden keep everyone fed and watered throughout the day.
The bluegrass and sunflower festivals might be two of Colby's biggest, but the city isn't done there. Now in its fourth year, the annual Rocks & Rockets festival is a free-to-enter celebration of Kansas' space and geological cultures. It's a great one for the kids, who can go from training to be an astronaut to digging for fossils.
Other great attractions and experiences in Colby
Considering Colby only has about 5,500 people, it's incredible how much you can pack into a visit here. Locals and visitors alike frequent Fike Park, a sprawling greenspace in the city's north. It has beautiful carvings in old tree trunks and plenty of space for kids to run around. However, one of its main draws has to be the Mini Statue of Liberty in its northwest corner.
If you love a bit of antique shopping, you might want to explore the streets just off West 4th Street. You'll find a handful of shops selling second-hand antiques and vintage treasures. The A-Z Flea Market is a popular one, known for its friendly staff, great prices, and excellent selection of trinkets and goods.
If you want to linger more than a day in Colby (who could blame you?), there are some accommodation options. However, most of them are located slightly out of town along South Range Avenue and just off Dwight D. Eisenhower Highway. But don't stress, as you'll only be a 10-minute drive from the city at most. While you're in Kansas, you may also want to visit a prairie charmer once voted the "friendliest small town in the U.S."