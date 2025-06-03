This Kansas City Is A Charming Escape With Unique Landmarks And A Thriving Festival Scene

Kansas may be known for its wheat, sunflowers, and good old-fashioned barbecue, but it's also home to this under-the-radar artsy city blending outdoor fun and downtown amenities. The point is, you never truly know what you're going to find in Kansas until you visit. You may stumble upon a small city with America's largest town square and scenic trails. Alternatively, you might find yourself in Colby, a proud agricultural community with Art Deco architecture, inviting outdoor activities, and fun yearly festivals.

Colby is located in the heart of Kansas, about a 3.5-hour drive from Denver or four hours from Wichita. If you love exploring America's history, you'll probably get a kick out of strolling or driving around Colby. There are numerous landmarks to tick off, including the regal Thomas County District Court. Built in 1906, it's a testament to the city's prosperous 20th-century history. You can even admire a beautiful sculpture by legendary Kansas artist Charlie Norton on the front lawn, called "Spirit of the Prairie."

Art and history go together like peanut butter and jelly in Colby. The Prairie Museum of Art & History is one great example of this and a must-visit for art lovers and historians alike. You can really transport yourself back in time here, especially as you tour the outdoor area. It has Kansas's largest barn and an authentic sod house. There's also a historic church that dates back to the earliest settlers in Kansas — a truly remarkable slice of American history. On the art side of things, the complex houses the renowned Kuska Collection. This is an assortment of paintings, clothes, dolls, and other artefacts from Joe and Nellie Kuska.