Hidden In New York's Finger Lakes Region Is The 'Soaring Capital Of America' Where Gliders Pack The Skies

New York's Finger Lakes region isn't all about scenic lakeside villages and award-winning wines. Steer your attention to the skies, and you'll find tons of adventures just waiting to be discovered. Nestled south of the Finger Lakes in the town of Elmira, Harris Hill is the perfect destination for adventures up in the air.

You've heard of every outdoor activity that you can do, from hiking to swimming, but the sport of soaring or gliding combines the invigorating thrill of flying and the genius of sailplanes. Elmira was the venue for the first thirteen national soaring contests and, since developing Harris Hill Park, has greatly contributed to the sport of soaring. This dedication to the pastime has earned the town the nickname of the Soaring Capital of America.

The Harris Hills area includes the National Soaring Museum, the Harris Hill Overlook, Harris Hill Soaring Corporation Flight Center, and Harris Hill Amusement Park. Elmira is in Chemung County and lies on the Chemung River. It's roughly 30 minutes from Corning, an underrated city where glass artistry and scenic views shine, and about a 4-hour drive from New York City.