Hidden In New York's Finger Lakes Region Is The 'Soaring Capital Of America' Where Gliders Pack The Skies
New York's Finger Lakes region isn't all about scenic lakeside villages and award-winning wines. Steer your attention to the skies, and you'll find tons of adventures just waiting to be discovered. Nestled south of the Finger Lakes in the town of Elmira, Harris Hill is the perfect destination for adventures up in the air.
You've heard of every outdoor activity that you can do, from hiking to swimming, but the sport of soaring or gliding combines the invigorating thrill of flying and the genius of sailplanes. Elmira was the venue for the first thirteen national soaring contests and, since developing Harris Hill Park, has greatly contributed to the sport of soaring. This dedication to the pastime has earned the town the nickname of the Soaring Capital of America.
The Harris Hills area includes the National Soaring Museum, the Harris Hill Overlook, Harris Hill Soaring Corporation Flight Center, and Harris Hill Amusement Park. Elmira is in Chemung County and lies on the Chemung River. It's roughly 30 minutes from Corning, an underrated city where glass artistry and scenic views shine, and about a 4-hour drive from New York City.
Pay a visit to the National Soaring Museum
If you spend any amount of time in Elmira, you can't miss the National Soaring Museum. Committed to preserving the history of soaring and sharing it with others, it's the best place to learn more about the airborne sport. It's one of only two museums in the United States that's dedicated to the history and science of motorless flight.
The exhibits range from a glider collection of 18th-century to newer models to highlighting the top icons in the sport of soaring. You can also learn more about landmarks that were integral to the history of the sport. The museum is open year-round, with hours varying depending on the season. Paid admission is required for adults and older kids but is free for children under 6.
If you're up for it, you can also experience a sailplane ride and glide through the sky at the Harris Hill Soaring Corporation Flight Center. The experience lasts around 15 to 20 minutes and treats you to stunning aerial views of Elmira, Corning, Chemung Valley, and maybe even Watkins Glen State Park. They fly daily from June to August and on weekends from April to June and August to October, though the ride is weather-dependent, so hope for clear skies when you visit.
Other things to do in Harris Hill
If you're looking for more things to do, Harris Hill Park is home to other, less sky-based attractions. The Harris Hill Overlook is a 0.1-mile trail and birdwatching spot; it's a popular place to visit as the views are amazing and the walk isn't taxing at all. There are benches and swings where you can view the sunset, and you can watch the gliders soar above you. Shift your gaze to look down below, and you'll witness the stunning landscapes of Big Flats, Elmira, and Corning.
If you're with some little ones, you can head to the Harris Hill Amusement Park, which sports an arcade, six kiddie rides, and miniature golf. For the older kids and adults, there are go-karts, batting cages, and a driving range. It's open from April to September, but the kiddie rides are only available to use on the weekends from April until June. You can also go picnicking with the family or explore the many things to do in downtown Elmira, including spending some time taking in the town's art walk or grabbing a bite to eat at one of the locally owned eateries.