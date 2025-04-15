The Heart Of New York's Finger Lakes Region Hides An Artsy Locale With Award-Winning Wines

At 35 miles long and 3 miles wide at its widest point, Seneca Lake is the largest of western New York's fabled Finger Lakes. The lake combines wineries, outdoor adventures, and endless beauty to become one of the best locations in the Empire State to visit for nature, charm, and culture. And along its shores, the city of Geneva captures these attractive features more than any other.

Situated on the northern shores of Seneca Lake, Geneva is a wonderful artsy locale with award-winning wines and a European vibe befitting of its name. Incorporated first as a village in 1806 and later as a city in 1897, Geneva hosted a wide variety of industries like agriculture, nurseries, manufacturing, and furniture makers. Thanks to its scenic location along the lake, as well as the presence of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, today's Geneva is a lively city filled with everything you could possibly want from a Finger Lakes getaway. Only an hour or two's drive from nearby metros like Rochester and Buffalo, Geneva is an exceptionally easy place to get to. Driving through the town's amazing landscape will make you understand why this is one of the most overlooked small towns in upstate New York.