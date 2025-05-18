Idaho's Oldest Park Charms With Hidden Beaches, Bridges, And Northern Light Views

As far as prime outdoor destinations go, Idaho doesn't get quite the attention as its neighboring states. Idaho sits in a premium location between the mountains of Montana and Wyoming and the Pacific Northwest scenery in Oregon and Washington, with excellent qualities of both regions. The Idaho Panhandle (the state's long and narrow northern corridor) is particularly overlooked, despite having some of the best outdoor attractions in the United States. Idaho Panhandle destinations like Round Lake State Park offer beautiful forests, amazing lakes, and scenic trails without the excess exposure of more popular national parks. In fact, the Panhandle is home to Idaho's oldest state park, which, despite its age, remains one of the region's best: the sublime lakeside haven of Heyburn State Park.

Much of the northern Idaho Panhandle consists of gorgeous freshwater lakes. Even without seeing the park itself, you'd probably assume that Heyburn's lake attractions have to be spectacular, given that it was the first area in Idaho anyone thought to make a state park. And you'd be correct! Located about six hours north of Boise, the park protects three different lakes, featuring stunning beaches and providing a serene place to view the northern lights. Heyburn State Park also connects to one of the most beautiful lakes in the Pacific Northwest via an iconic trestle bridge. With so many superb adventures waiting on both the land and the water, Heyburn State Park is an unmissable stop for anyone who wants to experience Idaho at its finest.