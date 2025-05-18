Idaho's Oldest Park Charms With Hidden Beaches, Bridges, And Northern Light Views
As far as prime outdoor destinations go, Idaho doesn't get quite the attention as its neighboring states. Idaho sits in a premium location between the mountains of Montana and Wyoming and the Pacific Northwest scenery in Oregon and Washington, with excellent qualities of both regions. The Idaho Panhandle (the state's long and narrow northern corridor) is particularly overlooked, despite having some of the best outdoor attractions in the United States. Idaho Panhandle destinations like Round Lake State Park offer beautiful forests, amazing lakes, and scenic trails without the excess exposure of more popular national parks. In fact, the Panhandle is home to Idaho's oldest state park, which, despite its age, remains one of the region's best: the sublime lakeside haven of Heyburn State Park.
Much of the northern Idaho Panhandle consists of gorgeous freshwater lakes. Even without seeing the park itself, you'd probably assume that Heyburn's lake attractions have to be spectacular, given that it was the first area in Idaho anyone thought to make a state park. And you'd be correct! Located about six hours north of Boise, the park protects three different lakes, featuring stunning beaches and providing a serene place to view the northern lights. Heyburn State Park also connects to one of the most beautiful lakes in the Pacific Northwest via an iconic trestle bridge. With so many superb adventures waiting on both the land and the water, Heyburn State Park is an unmissable stop for anyone who wants to experience Idaho at its finest.
Heyburn is Idaho's oldest state park — and still one of its best
Heyburn State Park was created in 1908, following failed efforts by its namesake Senator Weldon Heyburn to establish the area as a national park. But the National Park Service's loss ended up being Idaho's gain, as the newly founded state park ended up with some of the most beautiful scenery in the region. Heyburn State Park's boundaries center around a small canyon forged by Plummer Creek. Around the canyon, the park protects three distinct lakes — Chatcolet, Benewah, and Hidden — as well as portions of the heavenly St. Joe River. It's this latter waterway that gives Heyburn its ultimate charm. Thanks to a 3,100-foot trestle bridge across the river, Heyburn State Park also connects to the shores of the magnificent Lake Coeur d'Alene.
When it comes to prime lake destinations, Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho's largest lake, gets acclaim for its lovely small towns and national forest setting. But Lake Coeur d'Alene has a strong claim to being Idaho's most beautiful. Heyburn State Park has the distinction of linking this outstanding lake attraction with three smaller but equally beautiful lakes to create one of the most breathtaking vistas in Idaho. You'll find dream-like forests of ponderosa pine trees and wildflower-laden meadows around the park's many lakes. But what may be Heyburn State Park's single most extraordinary feature is not on the land or the water. Thanks to Heyburn's northerly location in the Idaho Panhandle, the park is one of the best spots in Idaho (and the entire contiguous United States) to see the legendary northern lights when the sun goes down!
Heyburn State Park has outstanding recreation on both land and water
While watching the northern lights and marveling at the spectacular scenery are more than enough for a trip, Heyburn State Park also has a strong case for being Idaho's best state park for outdoor recreation. It serves as a major thoroughfare for the 72-mile Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes across Idaho's Panhandle. Following a historical railroad, the route is widely considered one of America's best bike trails, with excellent opportunities for hiking, biking, and even cross-country skiing in the winter. Other Heyburn State Park treks, like the Indian Cliff Trail, are shorter but still spectacular excursions through the park's immense beauty.
With so many lakes to its name, it's no surprise that Heyburn State Park also has excellent opportunities for water recreation. The park has several top-notch beaches that are perfect for cooling off after a long day of hiking. You can also rent boats or kayaks at the park's marina to explore the Heyburn lakes more fully. Finally, Heyburn State Park offers some incredible fishing opportunities, just make sure you have your license with you.
If you want to stay overnight, Heyburn State Park is also an excellent camping destination, with multiple options ranging from tent camping to RVs and cozy cabin rentals. Though Heyburn State Park is a bit of a haul from the Boise area, it's surprisingly only about an hour southeast of Spokane, Washington. This means you can stop at Heyburn while on a scenic road trip through Eastern Washington's unique and underrated Palouse region. But with Heyburn's lakeside scenery and ample land and water adventures, the state park is certainly worth a trip all by itself!