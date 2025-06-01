​​​​Scotland's Bizarre Beach Airport Is One Of The World's Most Unique With A Runway Disappearing At High Tide

There are so many unforgettable activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland, from sampling whisky and touring ancient castles to visiting "Harry Potter" and "Outlander" filming locations. Exploring some of the country's scenic islands (like the Isle of Mull, a pristine paradise of cliffs, beaches, and mountains in the Inner Hebrides) is also a must. For a truly unique arrival experience, book a flight to Barra in the Outer Hebrides. The island is home to the only airport in the world where they have scheduled landings on the beach at Traigh Mhor.

The Outer Hebrides are located off the northwest coast of Scotland. Barra is the second-most southerly inhabited island of the Outer Hebrides; Vatersay is the southernmost inhabited island in the chain. You'll need to hop on a boat or plane to reach Barra. CalMac ferries run from Oban on the mainland to Castlebay in Barra; the journey takes just under five hours. If you're road-tripping in the Outer Hebrides, you can board the ferry from Eriskay on Uist to Ardmhor in Barra, which will take about 40 minutes. But the best way to get here is to catch a Loganair flight from Glasgow so you can experience this super-cool beach landing for yourself. Flights take about an hour and 10 minutes on average.