Minnesota's 'Must-Visit' Cave Is A Subterranean Sanctuary With Secret Chambers And Underground Waterfalls

If you're looking for a day trip from Minneapolis, there's tons of places to explore around Southern Minnesota that are an easy drive from the city. Just 30 minutes away, for example, is the picturesque, artsy city of Stillwater, called "the Birthplace of Minnesota." The state is also known for its lakes — about an hour outside of Minneapolis lies the Caribbean-colored Sugar Lake, where water activities are endless. Though the lakes are gorgeous, they're far from rare sights. If you want something a bit more special that's a natural escape from the city, drive a little over two hours from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport to near Minnesota's southern border, where you'll find the unique Niagara Cave.

With swaths of Martian-like rock formations and an underground waterfall, CBS News referred to Niagara Cave as Minnesota's "must-visit" cave. It's the Midwest's largest limestone cave — with pathways that extend over 1,700 feet and ceilings that reach up to 150 feet high — formed millions of years ago from water slowly eroding chambers into the limestone. The cave's brave discoverers were in fact three pigs, who, having wandered off from a nearby farm, fell into a sinkhole connected to the chasm. The farmer, in search of his missing livestock, found them in the massive, otherworldly caverns of the yet-uncharted Niagara Cave.

Aside from its winding, triangular passageways, the cave's interior also has a gorge called the Grand Canyon and a limestone outgrowth known as the Battleship. Another room has a sprawling, rounded ceiling called the Cathedral Dome. The cave is particularly known for its ancient stalactites — one large stalactite, referred to as the Grandfather, dates back 400,000 years. Encrusted in the limestone, there are also fossils that go back 450 million years, including those of aquatic life forms like cephalopods and trilobites.