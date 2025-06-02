The 'Apple Capital Of The World' Is A Vibrant Washington City Laden With Orchards, Wineries, And Wildflowers

Nestled smack-dab in the middle of Washington state, where the Wenatchee and Columbia Rivers meet, Wenatchee wows visitors with mountain vistas and verdant valleys so impressive that the entire area looks straight out of a postcard. Wenatchee earns praise for its treasure trove of outdoor activities, including wildflower hikes, mountain biking trails, kayaking, and golfing. Wenatchee also reigns as the "Apple Capital of the World."

Thanks to the valley's nutrient-rich volcanic soil, dry climate, and abundance of freshwater, apples have thrived in Wenatchee since the first white settlers planted orchards. However, it wasn't until the late 1890s when the Great Northern Railway connected Wenatchee to state and national markets that the city turned into an apple super-grower and eventually earned the moniker of "Apple Capital of the World." Today, visitors can explore farms, sample ciders, attend apple-themed festivals, and so much more.

The fertile soils in Wenatchee produce far more than apples. Wenatchee's wine estates are part of Cascade Valley Wine Country, which includes over 70 vineyards and tasting rooms. Even more impressive, Wenatchee itself produces an astounding 99% of Washington's wine grapes on 11 million acres. Overlooking the Columbia River, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery offers a specialty tour through its beautifully renovated brick estate, complete with a wine tasting and three-course dinner for two. Alternatively, take a sommelier-led tour in a comfortable shuttle bus with NCW Wine Tour and visit multiple wineries and tasting rooms in one day.