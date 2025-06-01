Minnesota's Largest All-Ages Playground Feels Like Stepping Into Your Favorite Childhood Board Game

Did you ever play the board game Chutes and Ladders as a kid? As you climbed and slid your pieces on the game board, did you ever wish you could do it for real? If you happen to be in Bloomington, Minnesota, around 15 miles from Minneapolis, the most bikeable city in America, you can visit a playground that will make you feel like you're right inside the game. The Hyland Play Area has everything you need to recreate that childhood fantasy for your kids. It's got ladders to climb, twisty slides to enjoy — some up to 50-feet long – spider-web ropes to navigate, and even rock walls.

This award-winning play area is open April through October, depending on weather, from 9 a.m. to sunset, so you can keep the shenanigans going all day long. It's a safe spot for kids, with only one exit, a fence going all the way around, and ground made of rubber, grass, and wood chips to soften any falls. One reviewer on Google said of Hyland Play Area, "We absolutely adore this park. We try to stop by when we are in the area because it's so huge. There is something fun for kids of every size. Its nickname 'Chutes and Ladders Park' is totally accurate."