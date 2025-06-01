Minnesota's Largest All-Ages Playground Feels Like Stepping Into Your Favorite Childhood Board Game
Did you ever play the board game Chutes and Ladders as a kid? As you climbed and slid your pieces on the game board, did you ever wish you could do it for real? If you happen to be in Bloomington, Minnesota, around 15 miles from Minneapolis, the most bikeable city in America, you can visit a playground that will make you feel like you're right inside the game. The Hyland Play Area has everything you need to recreate that childhood fantasy for your kids. It's got ladders to climb, twisty slides to enjoy — some up to 50-feet long – spider-web ropes to navigate, and even rock walls.
This award-winning play area is open April through October, depending on weather, from 9 a.m. to sunset, so you can keep the shenanigans going all day long. It's a safe spot for kids, with only one exit, a fence going all the way around, and ground made of rubber, grass, and wood chips to soften any falls. One reviewer on Google said of Hyland Play Area, "We absolutely adore this park. We try to stop by when we are in the area because it's so huge. There is something fun for kids of every size. Its nickname 'Chutes and Ladders Park' is totally accurate."
All about Hyland Play Area in Bloomington, Minnesota
Hyland Play Area has something for everyone, with an accessible area for those with wheelchairs, and for younger kids to enjoy. There are tire swings, tunnels to crawl through, an area for older kids, and umbrellas and picnic tables so you can take a lunch break. If it's hot, you can head to the misting station to cool you down. You can even hit the visitor center there for restrooms, concessions, and in the winter, cross-country skiing rentals and a fireplace. The area set up for older kids has workout equipment for them to use while the younger ones climb and slide to their hearts' content. You don't have to worry about fees because both the play area and the parking lot are free. The Hyland Play Area is inside the Hyland Lake Park Reserve, where you can also enjoy some water sports, an 18-hole disc golf course, boating, dog trails, camping, and more. You'll find 17.8 miles of hiking trails so you can take in more of the outdoors. In fact, there are lights on the Lake Trail until 9 p.m. until winter hits so you can stay out even longer.
After you visit the Hyland Play Area, you may want to keep the fun going by heading around 10 miles northeast to the famous Mall of America, the country's largest mall and entertainment destination. Or, if you want stick with outdoor activities, you can head around 10 miles south of the play area to the city of Prior Lake, where you'll find an incredible farmer's market and Sand Point Beach to explore. It's the perfect Minnesota summer itinerary.