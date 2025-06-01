Arizona's Lakeside State Park At The Base Of A Mountain Is Packed With Scenic Camping Sites And Recreation

Hidden at the base of Mount Graham, the tallest mountain in Southern Arizona, Roper Lake State Park is a year-round park packed with outdoor adventure. Centered around the 32-acre Roper Lake, the state park offers incomparable camping and fishing experiences for all its visitors. The park has 51 tent and RV campsites and eight cabin accommodations in three distinct campground loops, plus an impressive list of amenities, so even the basic gear you'd need for any camping adventure would work. Roper Lake State Park is a stunning and comfortable desert-meets-mountain setting for your next camping excursion.

The state park is just under 6 miles south of Safford, Arizona, via US Highway 191. Visitors from Tucson can access Roper Lake State Park via I-10 and US-191, a nearly two-hour drive to the northeast. Those flying in will also take this route from the closest major airport, Tucson International. The nearby towns of Safford and Clifton, Arizona, also have regional airports less than 7 and 35 miles away respectively for local flights.

The park offers 5 miles of hiking trails for wildlife sightings, and with species like coyote, mule deer, and over 60 types of birds in the area, the opportunities are endless. If you're up for more adventure, just 85 miles southeast of Roper Lake, you'll find Cave Creek Canyon, "Arizona's Yosemite," with even more incredible hiking trails, streams, and wildlife. Roper Lake State Park is an ideal weekend escape for Arizonans and a worthy stop for out-of-town travelers exploring the beautiful Southwest.