Arizona's Lakeside State Park At The Base Of A Mountain Is Packed With Scenic Camping Sites And Recreation
Hidden at the base of Mount Graham, the tallest mountain in Southern Arizona, Roper Lake State Park is a year-round park packed with outdoor adventure. Centered around the 32-acre Roper Lake, the state park offers incomparable camping and fishing experiences for all its visitors. The park has 51 tent and RV campsites and eight cabin accommodations in three distinct campground loops, plus an impressive list of amenities, so even the basic gear you'd need for any camping adventure would work. Roper Lake State Park is a stunning and comfortable desert-meets-mountain setting for your next camping excursion.
The state park is just under 6 miles south of Safford, Arizona, via US Highway 191. Visitors from Tucson can access Roper Lake State Park via I-10 and US-191, a nearly two-hour drive to the northeast. Those flying in will also take this route from the closest major airport, Tucson International. The nearby towns of Safford and Clifton, Arizona, also have regional airports less than 7 and 35 miles away respectively for local flights.
The park offers 5 miles of hiking trails for wildlife sightings, and with species like coyote, mule deer, and over 60 types of birds in the area, the opportunities are endless. If you're up for more adventure, just 85 miles southeast of Roper Lake, you'll find Cave Creek Canyon, "Arizona's Yosemite," with even more incredible hiking trails, streams, and wildlife. Roper Lake State Park is an ideal weekend escape for Arizonans and a worthy stop for out-of-town travelers exploring the beautiful Southwest.
Roper Lake State Park camping and cabins
Roper Lake State Park is open year-round. Its ranger station and gift shop are just inside the entrance to the park, open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday all year. The park's 51 campsites and eight cabins are separated into three loops. The first loop, the Gila Campground, houses all eight cabins furnished with bunk beds or full-size beds, electricity, and climate control. The loop also has five non-electric sites and a large 14-site group camp area.
The second loop is the Cottonwood Loop, with 25 sites equipped with water and electric hookups. Most sites in this loop allow for RVs up to 45 feet long and come with picnic tables and fire rings. The loop also has restrooms and shower facilities. The third loop, the Hacienda Campground, features 20 similar sites with the addition of a few pull-through sites for RVs.
Drive the loop around the lake, passing the three day-use areas and fishing dock, to get to the RV dump station near the entrance and exit to the park. Day-use passes to Roper Lake State Park are $10 for a single adult, $20 for two to four adults (all in one vehicle), and $5 for an individual bicycle pass. Camping reservations can be made on the Arizona State Parks and Trails website. Non-electric campsites start at $25 per night, while furnished cabins start at $129 per night.
Wildlife and recreation at Roper Lake State Park
With multiple day-use areas, Roper Lake State Park is a compact hub of outdoor recreation. A designated swimming area on the west side of the park's day-use island allows visitors to relax beachside or swim in Roper Lake without worrying about anglers or boaters. The boat ramp is located on the east side of the lake, and the park limits usage to non-gas-powered motors.
Anglers find Roper Lake State Park a favored area with popular catches like largemouth bass, crappie, sunfish, channel catfish, and rainbow trout. The Arizona Game and Fish Department stocks the rainbow trout population in Roper Lake during the winter and spring to ensure the population thrives. A valid Arizona fishing license is required for anglers over 10 years old. It can be obtained on the Arizona Game and Fish Department website.
Hikers can also find several short trails through the desert landscape in the park, perfect for birdwatching. The .6-mile Mariah Mesa Trail is an easy loop trail in the campground, perfect for spotting bird species in the area, like redwing blackbirds, yellow-headed blackbirds, cardinals, mallard ducks, and egrets. Southwest Arizona is ultimately an awe-inspiring place to visit; whether you're in the area to discover Tucson, a UNESCO city of culinary excellence in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, or to camp at Roper Lake State Park's remarkable lakeside campgrounds, you're sure to have a memorable experience.