'Arizona's Yosemite' Is An Under-The-Radar Canyon With Incredible Hiking Trails, Streams, And Wildlife

While Yosemite National Park, with its iconic granite features like Half Dome and El Capitan, is a phenomenal destination for anyone who loves nature and the outdoors, it's not the only place in the world where you can find incredible natural beauty. Take, for example, Cave Creek Canyon near the corner of southeast Arizona. It's called "Arizona's Yosemite," thanks to what Friends of Cave Creek Canyon describes as its "spectacular cliffs, flowing streams, and abundant wildlife." And its remote location inside the Coronado National Forest means you won't be battling crowds — something that doesn't always hold true in the real Yosemite.

Cave Creek Canyon is on the eastern side of the Chiricahua Mountains, which are a part of the region's sky islands. Sky islands are isolated mountain ranges with amazing biodiversity across a range of ecosystems in a small space. And when it comes to Cave Creek Canyon, you'll see that biodiversity most clearly with its bird population. From falcons to quail to all kinds of hummingbirds, over 370 species of birds can be found at Cave Creek Canyon, making it one of the most fantastic U.S. birdwatching destinations. You even have a chance to spot the colorful and elusive Elegant Trogon (pictured), sought by many a birder to this area.

You'll find different birds here throughout the year, depending on migration patterns, with late spring and summer being particularly good times. While you're welcome to grab binoculars (this waterproof pair by Pocze would work well) and head out on your own, Road Scholar runs six-day small-group birding tours for Cave Creek Canyon. And the Southwestern Research Station, a biological field station for the American Museum of Natural History a few miles from Cave Creek Canyon, hosts multi-night birding tours in the Chiricahua Mountains during the spring and early fall.