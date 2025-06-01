One Of The Sunniest Cities In America Is A Vibrant Southern Charmer Blending Nature, Food, And Culture

Sunshine can be fleeting, but not in El Paso, Texas, located on the U.S.-Mexico border near the city of Juárez. This charming Southern destination annually enjoys 297 sun-drenched days, making it one of the sunniest cities in America. El Paso shines bright and even more so due to its distinct blend of nature, food, and cultural offerings. Indeed, the city, which is on the Rio Grande and in the Chihuahuan Desert, will arguably appeal to all travelers. Outdoor enthusiasts drawn to El Paso's arid beauty will be left in a state of wonder upon visiting Franklin Mountains State Park, a mini Guadalupe Mountains without the crowds.

From hiking trails to rock climbing areas, adventure is never far from here. If you prefer a mellow alternative, you can always immerse yourself in El Paso's natural environment at Keystone Heritage Park. This affordable attraction, closed Mondays, is home to El Paso Desert Botanical Gardens. Here, you can take in the sights of cholla cacti, prickly pears, and other native plants. However, to truly gain a deeper understanding of the city's essence, you must first learn of its multi-ethnic roots. Officially incorporated in 1873, the region's history goes back to the 1600s and was once under Spanish Colonial rule. Ultimately, Spain, Mexico, and indigenous peoples, all helped shape the city's cuisine and culture.

Foodies will find joy dining at L & J Cafe, named the best restaurant in El Paso by Time Out. This historic joint has been around for decades, dishing up Mexican fare ranging from chile Colorado to pollo en salsa Española (chicken with Spanish sauce). Highly-rated on Yelp and Google is Mamacitas, a trendy spot serving Mexican-American cuisine like tacos de pancita (pork belly tacos) and vegan pozole. Mamacitas can be found in Downtown El Paso, a dynamic cultural center.