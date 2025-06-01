One Of The Sunniest Cities In America Is A Vibrant Southern Charmer Blending Nature, Food, And Culture
Sunshine can be fleeting, but not in El Paso, Texas, located on the U.S.-Mexico border near the city of Juárez. This charming Southern destination annually enjoys 297 sun-drenched days, making it one of the sunniest cities in America. El Paso shines bright and even more so due to its distinct blend of nature, food, and cultural offerings. Indeed, the city, which is on the Rio Grande and in the Chihuahuan Desert, will arguably appeal to all travelers. Outdoor enthusiasts drawn to El Paso's arid beauty will be left in a state of wonder upon visiting Franklin Mountains State Park, a mini Guadalupe Mountains without the crowds.
From hiking trails to rock climbing areas, adventure is never far from here. If you prefer a mellow alternative, you can always immerse yourself in El Paso's natural environment at Keystone Heritage Park. This affordable attraction, closed Mondays, is home to El Paso Desert Botanical Gardens. Here, you can take in the sights of cholla cacti, prickly pears, and other native plants. However, to truly gain a deeper understanding of the city's essence, you must first learn of its multi-ethnic roots. Officially incorporated in 1873, the region's history goes back to the 1600s and was once under Spanish Colonial rule. Ultimately, Spain, Mexico, and indigenous peoples, all helped shape the city's cuisine and culture.
Foodies will find joy dining at L & J Cafe, named the best restaurant in El Paso by Time Out. This historic joint has been around for decades, dishing up Mexican fare ranging from chile Colorado to pollo en salsa Española (chicken with Spanish sauce). Highly-rated on Yelp and Google is Mamacitas, a trendy spot serving Mexican-American cuisine like tacos de pancita (pork belly tacos) and vegan pozole. Mamacitas can be found in Downtown El Paso, a dynamic cultural center.
Downtown El Paso, Texas, is packed with fascinating and educational museums
Nicknamed the "Sun City", El Paso features a bustling downtown filled with public art, magnificent architecture, and a number of museums that will enrich your visit. With that in mind, the El Paso Museum of History should be high on your list of things to do in the area. This institution details El Paso's storied past and why its terrain and border location are significant to the city through the permanent exhibit, "Changing Pass: People, Land & Memory." Additionally, visitors will discover an array of artifacts on display including an 18th-century door from the Ysleta Mission, first built in the 1600s when the area was still under Spanish rule.
"We spent two hours here wandering around and particularly appreciated the thoughtful and inclusive historical narrative," wrote a user on Google. It's worth mentioning that Ysleta Mission is part of the El Paso Mission Trail and is about a 20 minute drive away from Downtown El Paso. Although it has been rebuilt throughout the years, it is still an active parish that is open to visitors. Back downtown, you'll find the El Paso Museum of Art only a few feet away from the El Paso Museum of History. Expect temporary exhibits, many with works by contemporary Latino and local artists.
The El Paso Museum of History and the El Paso Museum of Art are closed Mondays and Tuesdays. There is no admission fee for either attraction. Another free institution to include on your downtown itinerary is the El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center. Established by Henry Kellen, a late Holocaust survivor and El Paso resident, it serves to educate visitors on how and why this genocide transpired. Note that paid parking is available throughout downtown and you could always use the free El Paso Streetcars to explore the area.
Plan your visit to El Paso, the Sun City
You could say that El Paso is overlooked for the Lone Star State's other famed metropolises like San Antonio and Austin, one of Texas' best shopping destinations. Even so, you can't deny that with constant sunshine, a variety of budget-friendly activities, and more, El Paso is an under-appreciated gem of a city. On that note, make sure you pack sunscreen to shield yourself from UV rays while visiting, especially if you're planning to check out Franklin Mountains State Park or another El Paso green space.
For those who are sensitive to heat, it is advisable to avoid visiting El Paso in the summer, when temperatures can soar into the 90s or higher. Take into account that the weather in El Paso is typically warm during the day, with temperatures plummeting once the sun goes down. If this sounds heavenly to you, book a flight to El Paso International Airport (ELP), offering non-stop service from cities like Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles, among others. Rest assured that there are countless hotels to choose from.
For convenient access to all of the museums mentioned above, one good hotel option is the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown. One night at this Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award winner will typically cost less than $200, and it is within walking distance of all the major museums. If interested in traveling to Juárez, make sure to bring your passport; El Paso has various border crossings including Paso Del Norte, located a few miles from downtown. However, keep in mind that Juárez does have a reputation for being dangerous. You could also do a day trip to Las Cruces, New Mexico. This underrated beauty full of "unique culinary experiences" is less than an hour's drive away from El Paso.