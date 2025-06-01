Northern California's Largest Water Park Is A Giant Paradise Full Of Slides, Lazy Rivers, And Diverse Dining

If you're looking to take the kiddos for a screech-inducing water day in and about the Bay Area, California's stunning beaches, like Rodeo Beach near San Francisco, are probably at the top of your Google Maps save list. Don't get us wrong. The lapping shoreline hugging the northern part of the Golden State is pretty great. But if you want to take advantage of more family-friendly amenities – such as lots of cool splash zones to keep the youngsters entertained and plenty of shady spots for the adults to kick back and relax — then a water park is your best bet.

The good news is that you can find a water paradise full of rushing slides and meandering lazy rivers, not to mention a diverse range of dining options, right in the heart of East San Jose. We're talking about CaliBunga, Northern California's largest water park. This thrilling amusement park features more than a million gallons of water that fuels attractions spread out over 23 acres along the banks of Lake Cunningham. This place rivals even Wake Island, one of California's biggest and most impressive waterparks.

The space now known as CaliBunga has gone through a bit of a makeover in recent years. Originally called Raging Waters, the beloved local park shuttered its doors in September 2023 after nearly 40 years. The theme park management firm California Dreamin' Entertainment swooped up the facility not long after, launching with a new name and several exciting upgrades in the summer of 2024. Offering up an array of seasonal fun from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., CaliBunga Waterpark is set to welcome families back for the 2025 season on June 14, so get your sunblock ready.