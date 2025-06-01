Northern California's Largest Water Park Is A Giant Paradise Full Of Slides, Lazy Rivers, And Diverse Dining
If you're looking to take the kiddos for a screech-inducing water day in and about the Bay Area, California's stunning beaches, like Rodeo Beach near San Francisco, are probably at the top of your Google Maps save list. Don't get us wrong. The lapping shoreline hugging the northern part of the Golden State is pretty great. But if you want to take advantage of more family-friendly amenities – such as lots of cool splash zones to keep the youngsters entertained and plenty of shady spots for the adults to kick back and relax — then a water park is your best bet.
The good news is that you can find a water paradise full of rushing slides and meandering lazy rivers, not to mention a diverse range of dining options, right in the heart of East San Jose. We're talking about CaliBunga, Northern California's largest water park. This thrilling amusement park features more than a million gallons of water that fuels attractions spread out over 23 acres along the banks of Lake Cunningham. This place rivals even Wake Island, one of California's biggest and most impressive waterparks.
The space now known as CaliBunga has gone through a bit of a makeover in recent years. Originally called Raging Waters, the beloved local park shuttered its doors in September 2023 after nearly 40 years. The theme park management firm California Dreamin' Entertainment swooped up the facility not long after, launching with a new name and several exciting upgrades in the summer of 2024. Offering up an array of seasonal fun from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., CaliBunga Waterpark is set to welcome families back for the 2025 season on June 14, so get your sunblock ready.
Slides and rivers and pools, oh my!
There's much fun to be had at CaliBunga Waterpark, which is only about 9 miles outside of the San Jose Mineta International Airport if you're coming in from out of town. The park has more than a dozen attractions, ranked as mild, moderate, and intense, so you'll know what level of thrills to expect. The more easy-going water spots include Slide Creek Falls, which takes riders down a small waterfall into a slow-moving creek via an inner tube. Shoot water cannons at the Pirate's Cove, float down the Endless River, or get drenched at a true water park classic: the Wave Pool.
For more moderate thrills, tackle the Serpentine Slides and Dragon's Den. Thrill seekers eager to take a swim on the wild side can brave Shotgun Falls for a free-fall down a steep slide and into a 10-foot deep pool of water. It's one of the more intense offerings, so don't say we didn't warn you. And featuring a speedy tube ride through a winding water slide, the Barracuda Blaster isn't for the faint of heart either.
Ready for the bad news? A handful of attractions will be closed for maintenance during CaliBunga's 2025 season, including the Blue Thunder and White Lightning speed slides, which rank high on the intensity vector scale. But tell the kids to fret not because the park's dining options should help sweeten the deal. CaliBunga has plenty of restaurants and snack shacks on deck. Icy treats are on tap at the Seaside Ice Cream Shack, while pizza, burgers, and chicken tenders can be found at the Hook Food Shack. Breakwater Snack Shack is a great recharging station, with ICEEs and Dippin' Dots ready to cool you off and re-energize. There are even two bars for those 21 and up.
Making the most of your CaliBunga adventure
Ready to make a splash at one of the most incredible California spots to visit? Toddlers under 2 are currently free, but for all other ages, you may be able to get a discount on tickets if you buy them directly on CaliBunga's website. General admission for adults at the gate is about $66, with online prices starting at around $44, while children between the ages of 3 and 9 are about $56 and $33, respectively, at the time of writing. If you do opt to purchase your tickets at the gate, know that the park is cashless, so you'll only be able to pay with a card. The same goes for other amenities, such as food. However, there is a machine on site that can convert cash to prepaid cards if needed. If you plan on visiting the park frequently, you can splurge on season passes, which range in price between $79 and $130, at the time of writing.
There are a few other helpful things to note when planning your trip to the water park. For starters, the park does have lifeguards and offers life jackets if you're worried about safety. You are able to bring in your own folding chairs, but umbrellas and flotation devices, as well as any outside food and beverages, are not permitted. If you need to store your belongings while you get soaked, there are lockers near the Wave Pool available for rent. For extra shade, you can also rent a cabana near a handful of attractions, including Pirate's Cove, Dragon's Den, and Slide Creek Falls. Have fun making waves in San Jose.