This Colorado Valley Is A Wine Paradise Like Napa For Charm And Luxury Without Big Crowds And High Costs
When it comes to wine regions in the United States, Napa Valley tends to get all the glory. However, there are several other under-the-radar wine regions across the U.S. that are just like Napa, only less crowded, and Grand Valley, Colorado is a prime example. While Colorado is synonymous with mountains, it is also home to the lesser-known wine region of Grand Valley, a place that could easily be considered one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to the Rocky Mountain State.
Encompassing western Colorado's largest city of Grand Junction, as well as Fruita and Palisade, Grand Valley is roughly a 4-hour drive from both Denver and Salt Lake City. The closest airport is Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT), but be advised that flights only run seasonally from April 10 to December 15. It's not the easiest place to get to, which deters the crowds, ultimately making it more enjoyable for those who do make the trek. An area that spans around 118 miles, Grand Valley boasts over 30 wineries. Thanks to its diverse landscape, concentration of wineries, and small town charm, Grand Valley has been ranked one of the top 10 wine regions in the U.S.
Colorado's mountainous terrain creates a terroir that enables multiple varietals to thrive. If you're a fan of full bodied reds, you'll fall for their cabernet sauvignons, merlots, cabernet francs, and syrahs. On the lighter side, rieslings, viogniers, and chardonnays thrive in the area. The unique combination of mountain terrain, high desert, mineral-rich soil, high altitude, warm days, and cooler evening temperatures create the ideal conditions for grapes in Grand Valley.
Must-visit wineries in Grand Valley, Colorado
In 1977, Colorado started allowing small wineries to be developed as part of the Colorado Limited Winery Act. The amount of winemakers in the region has been growing slowly since then, primarily in Grand Valley. While grapes grow easily in Grand Junction's climate, so do other types of fruit, and growers often integrate them into sweet dessert wines. The solar-powered Peachfork Orchards and Vineyard incorporates locally-grown peaches, pears, and apples into its wines.
The wineries in Grand Valley are spread out between Palisade, Grand Junction, and the surrounding areas. Carlson Vineyards, a family-owned winery with a vineyard in Palisade, also has a tasting room in downtown Grand Junction. Two Rivers Winery & Chateau feels like a little piece of France in western Colorado. The award-winning, family-operated winery is located in the Redlands area of Grand Junction and features an onsite B&B and $10 tasting flights of wines.
In Palisade, The Blue Beryl Winery is a mother-daughter project where the winemaking daughter is also the artist who creates the labels. Blue Beryl is the name of the aquamarine stone mined in the Colorado mountains and is believed to promote joy, according to the winery. The Ordinary Fellow is a family-owned, regeneratively-farmed winery with a tasting room in a reimagined peach packing warehouse overlooking the vineyards. Colterris at the Overlook is surrounded by vineyards and orchards, with the Colorado River and mountains as the backdrop. Bookcliff Vineyards, named after the unique Book Cliffs in Grand Valley that resemble a bookshelf, has a tasting room and vineyard in Palisade.
Where to eat, stay, and play in Grand Valley
Grand Valley is a year-round destination. For hiking and river excursions, summer and fall are ideal, and the annual Colorado Mountain Winefest in September is an added bonus. Winter brings the snow bunnies out for downhill thrills followed by aprés ski wine tastings.
The Hotel Melrose, a historic Grand Junction hotel dating back to 1908, has been reimagined for modern visitors. At the Western-chic boutique hotel, contemporary decor seamlessly blends with vintage cowboy artwork, antler fixtures, gold accents, and ambient lighting — rates range from $200 to $400 per night, on average. An hour southwest of Grand Junction, Gateway Canyons Resort is farther afield, but a destination in its own right. Powered entirely by sustainable energy sources, the luxury resort has lodge-style suites and casitas amid breathtaking mountains. It also offer tours of the Valley, mountain biking trips, Jeep excursions, and a spa to complement your wine tasting days.
For other tasty drinks, Colorado Craft Coffee and Beer House is a local favorite for exactly what its name promises. With hundreds of five-star reviews, visitors can't get enough of the coffee, beer, and kindness of the owners. As for food, Bin 707 and Tacoparty are popular spots that serve dishes with local Grand Valley ingredients. If you have a sweet tooth, look no further than the family-owned Enstrom Candies and its legendary almond toffee, or Dirty Lil Cacao, a bean-to-bar chocolate company with handcrafted treats. And for an all-American night cap, sip a moonshine-infused cocktail at Clark & Co.'s Distilling.