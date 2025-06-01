One Of Scotland's Quaintest Villages Is A Verdant Oasis Hiding Smack In The Middle Of Urban Edinburgh

Those from outside of Scotland may have heard little about the small country on the northern tip of the U.K. beyond the cliches of its kilt-wearing highlanders and infamous local cuisine, like the notorious haggis. While those who prefer to delve deeper into the true heart of Scotland will visit Glasgow, one of the country's most underrated Scottish destinations, according to Rick Steves, international visitors flock to the beautiful and elegant Edinburgh, home to an under-the-radar, quaint outpost in the middle of the bustling city. Few have heard of Dean Village, a picturesque enclave that seems as though it has stopped in time. With cobbled streets and well-kept, 19th-century buildings sitting on the banks of the Water of Leith, this town will give you a greater sense of true Scottish hospitality away from the crowds.

Dean Village is a quaint, leafy oasis that has transformed into one of Scotland's most enchanting areas, holding both cultural and historical significance and providing a respite from city life. Over time, this area has come to attract artists, writers, and those searching for a slower pace, while remaining at the cultural core of the capital city. So if you're looking to truly understand this small but bold country, a trip to Dean Village should be added to your list of the best things to do in Scotland.