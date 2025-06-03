Two Of New England's Best Hiking Trails Converge In This Charming Little Massachusetts Town

Ashburnham was once known as Dorchester Canada and was colonized by European settlers in the 18th century. It wasn't until John, the second Earl of Ashburnham, was appointed into authority that the settlement adopted its current name. Ashburnham is now known as a Massachusetts town about 50 miles northwest of Boston. The earliest residents of Ashburnham quickly realized that the unique location and water sources were what made the area an asset. The town's mountainous location on New England's central divide sends water in all four directions down the Connecticut and Merrimack Rivers, and in turn helped power the tanneries and mills that brought large scale manufacturing to the community in the 19th century. This, and being located on the Central Divide of New England, made it a valuable location for its very first residents.

Ashburnham's open space and state forest are the crown jewels of this enclave in central New England that allow for uncrowded exploration. The 20th century brought the creation of the Midstate Trail, which extends from the southern tip of New Hampshire through the entirety of Massachusetts and into Rhode Island. This highly accessible trail moves through rolling hills, state forest reserves, and mountains before hitting Mount Watatic in Ashburnham. Here is where the Midstate and the Wapack trails meet, just over the New Hampshire border. The Wapack trail is a taste of old New England, gliding in between wetlands and various mountaintops, as well as taking you up to North Pack Monadnock in Greenfield, New Hampshire to complete a scenic exploration across three different states.