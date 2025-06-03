Small-Town American Charm Thrives In Mississippi's Underrated City With Culinary Attractions And Live Music
Mississippi is an oft-overlooked state surrounded by some of America's big hitters, such as Nashville, New Orleans, Memphis, and Birmingham. However, the Magnolia State is home to more than just a lot of magnolia trees — like this unique country inn steeped in blues and Southern charm, or this tasty seafood trail offering the freshest Gulf Coast flavors. It's also, believe it or not, home to a seriously underrated city that not only boasts a great live music scene but is also the birthplace of the King of Rock and Roll: Tupelo.
That's right, Tupelo is Mississippi's unofficial rock and roll pilgrimage. It's where Elvis Presley was born in 1935, and the city's love of music that may have inspired a young Elvis has continued to grow today. These days, you can catch bands of varying genres at numerous performance venues around Tupelo. Cadence Bank Arena is the spot for big touring acts, particularly country artists. North of the city center, the Blue Canoe is a rough and ready kind of place for cheap eats, funky décor, and a diverse calendar of musicians playing jazz, rock, country, folk, and more.
However, if you'd simply like to pay homage to a rock and roll legend, you can visit Elvis Presley's birthplace just south of Veterans Park. Elvis' childhood home has been restored and redecorated with furnishings from that time. You can tour the house, but that's just a small part of this experience. The surrounding neighborhood has been transformed over the years and now includes a Walk of Life pathway that relives moments from Elvis' first 13 years. You can also visit Elvis' childhood church and see a statue of a 13-year-old Elvis.
Quality Southern dining in Tupelo
According to TastingTable, one of Elvis' private cooks once told the BBC, "He said that the only thing in life he got any enjoyment out of was eating ... and he liked his food real rich." If you, like Elvis, love your food and think the richer the better when it comes to flavor, Tupelo has an assortment of dining establishments you won't want to miss. Southern comforts and hospitality are par for the course here, including some of Elvis' favorites.
Cafe 212 serves its own version of the peanut butter and banana sandwich called the Blue Suede Grill, while Crave is a popular dessert spot with a drink named after the neighborhood that got Elvis into rhythm and blues. The drink itself is a sweet and tasty treat of espresso, caramel, and whiskey flavoring — as indulgent as the King's gooey voice. If it's a sweet tooth that needs satiating, well, Tupelo has its fair share of ice creameries, cake shops, candy stores, and donut houses. The blueberry donuts at Connie's Fried Chicken are apparently well worth the stop — they've spread Connie's notoriety far and wide.
Main Street is one of Tupelo's central arteries for dining, shopping, and entertainment. It's lined with a fantastic collection of bars and eateries. This includes Fairpark Grill, where you can enjoy Southern, Cajun, and Tex-Mex classics. Think chicken and waffles, shrimp tacos, and catfish lagniappe. If it's fried chicken you're after, you may want to grab a table at King Chicken Fillin' Station, which has won Food Network awards for its chicken.
Downtown Tupelo sights, shopping, and accommodation
If you're looking for a lively vibe, you can't go wrong basing yourself in Downtown Tupelo. It's about a 10-minute drive from Tupelo Regional Airport, which welcomes semi-regular flights from Nashville, Dallas, Tucson, and other destinations. You can also drive to Tupelo in about two hours from Memphis, where you can find one of Tennessee's coolest suburbs with tasty eats and walkable brick sidewalks.
Once you're downtown, visit Tupelo Hardware to browse the guitars and walk in Elvis' footsteps. The King's mother actually bought him his first guitar here. With the amount of beautiful guitars for sale, you may be tempted to buy one too. Just off West Main Street, Relics Antique Marketplace is a treasure trove of vintage finds, from clothes and toys to lighting and decorations.
Downtown Tupelo is also dotted with various accommodation options. If you're visiting to catch a performance at Cadence Bank Arena, you may want to stay at the Hilton Garden Inn or Hotel Tupelo. Both are located right near the arena on East Main Street. There are also numerous hotels and motels north of downtown along North Gloster Street.