Small-Town American Charm Thrives In Mississippi's Underrated City With Culinary Attractions And Live Music

Mississippi is an oft-overlooked state surrounded by some of America's big hitters, such as Nashville, New Orleans, Memphis, and Birmingham. However, the Magnolia State is home to more than just a lot of magnolia trees — like this unique country inn steeped in blues and Southern charm, or this tasty seafood trail offering the freshest Gulf Coast flavors. It's also, believe it or not, home to a seriously underrated city that not only boasts a great live music scene but is also the birthplace of the King of Rock and Roll: Tupelo.

That's right, Tupelo is Mississippi's unofficial rock and roll pilgrimage. It's where Elvis Presley was born in 1935, and the city's love of music that may have inspired a young Elvis has continued to grow today. These days, you can catch bands of varying genres at numerous performance venues around Tupelo. Cadence Bank Arena is the spot for big touring acts, particularly country artists. North of the city center, the Blue Canoe is a rough and ready kind of place for cheap eats, funky décor, and a diverse calendar of musicians playing jazz, rock, country, folk, and more.

However, if you'd simply like to pay homage to a rock and roll legend, you can visit Elvis Presley's birthplace just south of Veterans Park. Elvis' childhood home has been restored and redecorated with furnishings from that time. You can tour the house, but that's just a small part of this experience. The surrounding neighborhood has been transformed over the years and now includes a Walk of Life pathway that relives moments from Elvis' first 13 years. You can also visit Elvis' childhood church and see a statue of a 13-year-old Elvis.