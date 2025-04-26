Just Outside Memphis Is One Of Tennessee's Coolest Suburbs With Tasty Eats And Walkable Brick Sidewalks
There's more to Memphis, Tennessee, than country music, especially if you venture outside of the city's historic downtown Beale Street area. One of the best burgeoning spots to check out is actually in the city's eastern sprawl. The suburb of Germantown blends Old World aesthetics and modern vibes to create something unique and memorable for your travels. Not to be confused with the Germantown neighborhood of Nashville, this Memphis suburb has made a name for itself, as outlets like iHeartRadio have named it one of the coolest towns in Tennessee.
Much like America's coolest neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, Germantown is notable for its history and people. The area was originally settled in the mid-1800s, and you can still see remnants of brick buildings and sidewalks in certain parts of the city. However, Germantown encompasses a vast area, so it's virtually impossible to explore it all in a single visit. So if you're looking to escape the crowds of downtown Memphis and see a new side of a familiar city, Germantown is a great alternative. Not only can you have some breathing room to explore, but you're still close to all the amenities and attractions Memphis has to offer.
Getting to know Germantown's historical sites and Southern comfort food
As you might expect, Germantown gets its name from the large number of German immigrants who settled in the area in the 1800s. If you want to experience as much of the town's history, you should start your journey at the Germantown Train Depot. The Depot also serves as a museum, where you can learn more about the people who settled here, and it's typically open Saturday afternoons for a few hours. Just down the road is the Germantown Historic Church, which was built in 1870. You can also see historical landmarks at places like the red-brick John Gray House in Municipal Park, which was constructed in 1840 and moved to Germantown, and the dignified Gorman Residence, which was built in 1905 and currently faces North Street.
Food is another reason to visit Germantown, as the area has some incredible restaurants. Although there aren't technically any German eateries in Germantown, you can still indulge your foodie side. Near the train depot are two local favorites: the mouthwatering barbecue spot Germantown Commissary and the upscale eatery Southern Social. Other delicious options nearby include Limelight, which offers seasonal menus with half-price wine on Mondays, and Sufi's Mediterranean Grill and Bar, serving Mediterranean and Persian favorites like hummus, falafel, and shawarma.
Because Germantown is so large, there are many opportunities to have a great meal here. If you head farther east, you'll run into the James Beard Award semifinalist Blue Honey Bistro. Germantown is also home to many different types of cuisine, including Mexican, soul food, fried chicken, seafood, and more. Just make sure to bring an appetite when you visit.
Planning your trip to Memphis and Germantown
Because Memphis is such a big city, you can just fly into it and drive about 20 minutes east or take the Memphis Area Transit Authority buses to Germantown. If you want to stay in the area, you can take your pick of different chain hotels like Marriott or Hilton. If you want a more unique Memphis vacation, you can stay at the Peabody Hotel, a Tennessee gem also known as the "South's Grand Hotel." The advantage of staying here is that you're in the heart of the city, so you can walk to many amenities, including Beale Street.
Overall, you can explore most of Germantown's sights in a day or two, but there are plenty of other world-class attractions in and around Memphis. One notable destination is just outside of Germantown: America's largest manmade crystal cave. A little farther west is the Memphis Botanic Garden, so you can eat lunch in Germantown and walk it off at the botanic gardens' 96 stunning acres.