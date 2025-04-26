Just Outside Memphis Is One Of Tennessee's Coolest Suburbs With Tasty Eats And Walkable Brick Sidewalks

As you might expect, Germantown gets its name from the large number of German immigrants who settled in the area in the 1800s. If you want to experience as much of the town's history, you should start your journey at the Germantown Train Depot. The Depot also serves as a museum, where you can learn more about the people who settled here, and it's typically open Saturday afternoons for a few hours. Just down the road is the Germantown Historic Church, which was built in 1870. You can also see historical landmarks at places like the red-brick John Gray House in Municipal Park, which was constructed in 1840 and moved to Germantown, and the dignified Gorman Residence, which was built in 1905 and currently faces North Street.

Food is another reason to visit Germantown, as the area has some incredible restaurants. Although there aren't technically any German eateries in Germantown, you can still indulge your foodie side. Near the train depot are two local favorites: the mouthwatering barbecue spot Germantown Commissary and the upscale eatery Southern Social. Other delicious options nearby include Limelight, which offers seasonal menus with half-price wine on Mondays, and Sufi's Mediterranean Grill and Bar, serving Mediterranean and Persian favorites like hummus, falafel, and shawarma.

Because Germantown is so large, there are many opportunities to have a great meal here. If you head farther east, you'll run into the James Beard Award semifinalist Blue Honey Bistro. Germantown is also home to many different types of cuisine, including Mexican, soul food, fried chicken, seafood, and more. Just make sure to bring an appetite when you visit.