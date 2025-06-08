A Scottish Loch Near Glasgow Is An Enchanting Vacation Destination With Several Charming Villages To Explore
With so many things to do and see, especially for nature lovers, the Highlands are one of the best places to visit in Scotland. Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, Scotland's first national park, serve as an excellent gateway to the region, with more than 4 million annual visitors. The lovely loch lies where the Lowlands meet the Highlands, and is surrounded by many inviting places. You can stay in small, welcoming villages steps away from the local pub or isolated retreats for solitude-seeking nature lovers — the choice is yours on Loch Lomond.
Loch Lomond is conveniently located and is an easy trip north from Glasgow, one of Scotland's most underrated cities. It's a paradise of walking trails, climbing, water activities like kayaking, camping, and, of course, spectacular scenery. The famous West Highland Way, the walking path from Milngavie to Fort William, passes along the peaceful loch shores. When measured by its surface area of 27.5 square miles, Loch Lomond is the largest lake in Scotland. It also contains about 30 islands, including Inchmurrin, the largest freshwater island in Britain. Besides long walks or cycling along stunning landscapes, the small villages around the loch are highlights worth exploring.
Balloch and the villages around Loch Lomond
There are a number of picturesque villages scattered around the loch's shores which are easy to visit, whether you're driving through the Highlands yourself or taking an extended walking tour. Most visitors start their explorations from Balloch on the south side of the lake. This is the largest village, offering the most options for transportation and tours in the area. Historically, the community was the entry point for vessels entering the loch, and Loch Lomond Shores is a large retail and entertainment area on the water. However, you won't want to end your explorations there. Other villages on the shores of the lake include Arden, Balmaha, Luss, Tarbet, and Ardlui, among many others. All of these are unique in their own ways and worth a visit.
In addition, there are numerous attractions around the lake, including individual inns and resort areas, campsites and holiday parks, golf courses, and trailheads to access the West Highland Way. In the center of the loch are the islands, perfect for exploring by boat or canoe. Don't miss a trip to the community on Inchmurrin, which can be reached via ferry from Arden. There's a hotel and restaurant on the island. The best way to explore the various small villages and spend some time on the water is by hopping on the local waterbus. Cruise Loch Lomond offers three types of tours: circular tours, explorer hop-on hop-off style trips, and a waterbus point-to-point service. They travel to many of the most scenic towns, including Luss, Tarbet, Balmaha, and Inversnaid.
Finding your loch-side retreat
The closest city to Loch Lomond and Balloch is Glasgow, which has a major international airport and rail links. From Glasgow, you can travel 25 miles to Balloch via train or car. You could also opt to take the award-winning West Highland Line railway for breathtaking landscape views, which passes Loch Lomond and stops at the village of Tarbet on the north end of the lake. Perth, Scotland's first UNESCO City of Craft and Folk Art, is also only about an hour and a half away by car.
The best time to plan a trip to the Loch Lomond area for hiking and enjoying the lake is during summer, when the weather is at its warmest. But the area is popular for skiing and sledding in the winter, and spring and fall also offer beautiful scenery. If you visit during a shoulder season, be sure to pack layered clothing for the cool mornings and evenings.
One of the toughest choices you'll face when planning a Highlands adventure is deciding where to stay. If you want to stay right in Balloch, the Loch Lomond Hotel is a Traveler's Choice Award winner and has 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. However, there are also holiday rentals and welcoming guest houses along the loch's shores that offer a more tranquil, countryside experience, such as Cameron House, The Inn on Loch Lomond, Balmaha Lodges, and others.