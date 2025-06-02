One Of 'America's Best-Preserved Forts' Is A Premier Historic Area With Breathtaking Adirondack Views

There's more to New York State than the bright lights of the Big Apple. Venture north, and you'll encounter the sweeping slopes and glistening lakes of the Adirondacks, one of New York's best mountain ranges. This dramatic landscape also hides a trove of fantastic hamlets and historic landmarks, like Inlet, a tiny town with serene lakes and cozy cabins. And resting on a headland in the southern waters of Lake Champlain, about a four-and-a-half-hour drive from NYC, is an incredible star-shaped stronghold known as Fort Ticonderoga, the scene of the Continental Army's first military victories over the British during the American Revolutionary War.

Built by the French in 1755, the fortress was originally named Fort Carillon. Not long after, it was embroiled in skirmishes during the French and Indian War before being captured by the British in 1763, who renamed it Fort Ticonderoga. In 1775, a small American militia unit led a surprise attack to secure the fort's crucial supply of artillery, successfully wresting the garrison from British control — only to lose it again in 1777.

Despite facing blasts of cannons and bursts of gunfire, Fort Ticonderoga endured and is now considered North America's "best-preserved forts" dating to the 1700s (via Americana Corner). Today, the surrounding area is an extensive living history museum and cultural center bursting with a barrage of exciting activities, from thrilling reenactments of key historic events during the Revolution to boat cruises on Lake Champlain and fascinating museum exhibits of military artifacts, weapons, and artwork. Set amidst the rolling landscape of the Adirondacks, history fanatics and outdoor enthusiasts alike find themselves thrilled by the scenery. Whether you're a solo traveler or looking for a family getaway, there are enough diversions at Fort Ticonderoga for everyone to have a good time.