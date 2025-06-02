One Of 'America's Best-Preserved Forts' Is A Premier Historic Area With Breathtaking Adirondack Views
There's more to New York State than the bright lights of the Big Apple. Venture north, and you'll encounter the sweeping slopes and glistening lakes of the Adirondacks, one of New York's best mountain ranges. This dramatic landscape also hides a trove of fantastic hamlets and historic landmarks, like Inlet, a tiny town with serene lakes and cozy cabins. And resting on a headland in the southern waters of Lake Champlain, about a four-and-a-half-hour drive from NYC, is an incredible star-shaped stronghold known as Fort Ticonderoga, the scene of the Continental Army's first military victories over the British during the American Revolutionary War.
Built by the French in 1755, the fortress was originally named Fort Carillon. Not long after, it was embroiled in skirmishes during the French and Indian War before being captured by the British in 1763, who renamed it Fort Ticonderoga. In 1775, a small American militia unit led a surprise attack to secure the fort's crucial supply of artillery, successfully wresting the garrison from British control — only to lose it again in 1777.
Despite facing blasts of cannons and bursts of gunfire, Fort Ticonderoga endured and is now considered North America's "best-preserved forts" dating to the 1700s (via Americana Corner). Today, the surrounding area is an extensive living history museum and cultural center bursting with a barrage of exciting activities, from thrilling reenactments of key historic events during the Revolution to boat cruises on Lake Champlain and fascinating museum exhibits of military artifacts, weapons, and artwork. Set amidst the rolling landscape of the Adirondacks, history fanatics and outdoor enthusiasts alike find themselves thrilled by the scenery. Whether you're a solo traveler or looking for a family getaway, there are enough diversions at Fort Ticonderoga for everyone to have a good time.
Explore the historic Fort Ticonderoga and nearby attractions
Fort Ticonderoga is a roughly two-hour drive from Albany, a history-rich gem in its own right, so it's an excellent city to base yourself in if you only want to make a day trip. Arrive in the morning to join one of the many guided tours available, and you'll get to see some of the museum's incredible artifact collections and learn about the numerous battles fought there. Next, catch one of the daily weapons demonstrations complete with staff members in historic costumes firing muskets and cannons; it's a truly thrilling sight.
But flashy military drills aren't the only spectacles you'll see here; all around the barracks, reenactments of the domestic tasks undertaken by the tradespeople who worked here bring the fort's history to life, from the cooks preparing dinner for the soldiers to the tailor mending their uniforms. When you get hungry, take a break at the Fort Cafe, which features delectable dishes made from local ingredients, then explore the Carillon Battlefield hiking trails to retrace the steps of a historic battle while surrounded by quiet woodlands.
For visitors aiming to spend a little extra time here, hop aboard the Carillon, a tour boat that takes passengers on a 75-minute cruise on Lake Champlain. Sail across the pristine waters as guides narrate the journey and enjoy the spectacular view of the fort from the water, bordered by breathtaking mountains all around. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase, and you'll be treated to a sonar display of shipwrecks beneath the lake. And don't miss the fantastic seasonal reenactments throughout the year, like the "Onward to Canada" event in August, a spectacle of infantry musters and naval fleets, or the Veteran's Day Weekend event, where you can greet the citizen-soldiers of the Revolutionary War.
Planning your visit to Fort Ticonderoga and where to stay
Fort Ticonderoga's open season runs from May until mid-October, with the exception of special reenactment events in November, December, March, and April. General admission tickets cost around $30 per adult (and half that for young kids), which includes all of the special events, reenactment activities, guided tours, and hiking trails. The only exception is the Carillon boat tour, which requires the purchase of a ticket and booking a time slot for the cruise.
The small town nearest the fort, also called Ticonderoga, is a great place to stay if you're planning to spend extra time exploring the historic site, not to mention the breathtaking Adirondack region. Try the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inns and Suites, featuring a pub, a cocktail lounge, and an indoor pool. There's also the Stone House Motel, a charming timbered cottage boasting a stone chimney, a picnic area, and cozy guest rooms. A little further up the lakeshore is the Essex Inn, a charming, 18th-century farmhouse with an incredible fine-dining restaurant and guest rooms that are a blend of rustic charm and historic elegance.
Since Lake Champlain crosses the state line into Vermont, plenty of accommodation can also be found over the border. A great option is the Shoreham Inn; located just 30 minutes away by car, it's a fantastic bed and breakfast housed in a 200-year-old country manor. Guest rooms are comfy and stylish, and the inn features a communal sitting room stocked with board games, puzzles, and books, which can be enjoyed next to a crackling fire in the cooler months. Whether you plan to immerse yourself in the fort's living history or simply enjoy the natural scenery, a visit to Fort Ticonderoga will be a rewarding adventure.