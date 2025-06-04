One Of Washington, D.C.'s Most Incredible Neighborhoods Offers Scenic Rooftops And Michelin-Starred Meals
There are many activities in Washington D.C. for adults and kids alike, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. In the heart of downtown D.C., approximately 1.5 miles from NoMa, is the historic neighborhood of Ivy City. With roots dating back to the late 1800s, the northeast neighborhood was first planned as a post–Civil War community for African American residents. It eventually transformed into an industrial area and later fell upon hard times, with many longtime residents moving away. However, through a concerted effort by the local government, Ivy City was revitalized. Today, it has earned a reputation as one of D.C.'s hidden gems, boasting scenic rooftops and delectable five-star Michelin restaurants. Ivy City is also a hub for beer lovers, home to several distilleries owned by the popular Atlas Brew Works, whose craft beers can be found at various restaurants across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area.
Given that Washington D.C. is one of America's most walkable cities, Ivy City is easy to get to on foot or by public transit from the heart of downtown. It's just a 15-minute e-scooter ride from the U.S. Capitol, so it can easily fit into your sightseeing itinerary. The next time you're planning a trip to D.C., which is considered the best city in America for a solo trip, be sure to spend time in this unique neighborhood. Let's take a closer look Ivy City's restaurant scene along with its other can't-miss experiences.
Michelin cuisine and rooftops in Ivy City
One of the standout restaurants in Ivy City is Gravitas, a romantic, Michelin-starred spot that takes the farm-to-table approach to heart with an on-site rooftop greenhouse. The rooftop is also an open-air lounge and bar with lush gardens and panoramic views. Take your taste buds on a journey with the Gravitas chef's tasting menu, paired with inventive craft cocktails.
For delicious food in a fun, lively atmosphere, head to the Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse, one of Ivy City's most popular restaurants and bars. The Bib Gourmand-winning restaurant is renowned for its exquisite meals at surprisingly reasonable prices and exciting live entertainment in its popular Great Room. There is also an outdoor rooftop patio complete with a fire pit, perfect for gathering outdoors even on chilly nights.
For more casual fare in a scenic rooftop atmosphere, head to Other Half Brewing, a combination taproom and brewery. Explore the sprawling production facility before relaxing at the rooftop taproom, all while soaking up city views, sipping on locally-made beer, and enjoying some tasty finger foods.
Distillery Row and other attractions in Ivy City
Not a beer person? Take a cool stroll to the Don Ciccio & Figli showroom and bar to sample a variety of handcrafted Italian spirits, including bitter liqueurs, cordials, and wine-based amaro. Inspired by founder Don Ciccio Jr.'s Italian roots, the brand's history dates back to the late 1800s and is as rich as its quality. Those who are familiar with the infamous Whiskey Rebellion of the late 1700s can embark on the Whiskey Rebellion Trail, a self-guided tasting tour of all the hot spots on Ivy City's "Distillery Row." There are various "passport" packages offered, which include several tastings for one all-inclusive price.
For a more calm and peaceful activity, The National Arboretum in the heart of Ivy City is a must-visit. The 400-acre grounds include stunning garden exhibits, educational experiences, and breathtaking international plants and trees. It also includes the National Bonsai & Penjing Museum, which has one of the largest collections of bonsai trees in the United States.
For nightlife and concerts, a visit to Echostage is a must. Ranked the best live music venue in the country, with a capacity of 3,000, Echostage has attracted some of the biggest names in dance music and electronica. With a packed calendar of over 130 musical acts and DJ sets per year, there's always something exciting going on at Echostage.