One Of Washington, D.C.'s Most Incredible Neighborhoods Offers Scenic Rooftops And Michelin-Starred Meals

There are many activities in Washington D.C. for adults and kids alike, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. In the heart of downtown D.C., approximately 1.5 miles from NoMa, is the historic neighborhood of Ivy City. With roots dating back to the late 1800s, the northeast neighborhood was first planned as a post–Civil War community for African American residents. It eventually transformed into an industrial area and later fell upon hard times, with many longtime residents moving away. However, through a concerted effort by the local government, Ivy City was revitalized. Today, it has earned a reputation as one of D.C.'s hidden gems, boasting scenic rooftops and delectable five-star Michelin restaurants. Ivy City is also a hub for beer lovers, home to several distilleries owned by the popular Atlas Brew Works, whose craft beers can be found at various restaurants across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area.

Given that Washington D.C. is one of America's most walkable cities, Ivy City is easy to get to on foot or by public transit from the heart of downtown. It's just a 15-minute e-scooter ride from the U.S. Capitol, so it can easily fit into your sightseeing itinerary. The next time you're planning a trip to D.C., which is considered the best city in America for a solo trip, be sure to spend time in this unique neighborhood. Let's take a closer look Ivy City's restaurant scene along with its other can't-miss experiences.