Oregon's 'Heart Of The Valley' Is A Vibrant, Walkable College City Nestled Between The Coast And Wine Country
Oregon is a state with unmatched natural beauty. From a city at the end of America's longest coast-to-coast road to a hidden waterfall free of crowds, it's hard not to fall in love with this Pacific Northwest wonderland. As far as cities are concerned, Corvallis is one of Oregon's best, as it's an eclectic mixture of everything that makes the region so exciting. With verdant landscapes, a cozy downtown, a thriving wine scene, and a walkability that makes it easy to ditch your car for a day of on-foot adventures, Corvallis is a must-visit destination in the Pacific Northwest.
Part of the reason for Corvallis' popularity is the presence of Oregon State University. Its campus nestles up to downtown, giving visitors a chance to wander its historic buildings and expansive green spaces before settling down for dinner at one of Corvallis' best restaurants. The Willamette River slices through the eastern edge of town, with a scenic riverwalk offering a chance to stretch your legs next to its heavily wooded banks. Once you're done exploring town, you can venture out to its many wineries and vineyards, or drive a bit further west to enjoy the rugged shores of the Oregon coast.
Corvallis is served by several regional airports, though the Eugene Airport, 50 minutes south, is a popular choice for visitors. The Portland International Airport might be an even better option for distant travelers, though it's farther away at over an hour. As a college town, Corvallis has plenty of lodging options for all budgets, including the funky Hotel Corvallis. The retro boutique hotel is smack in the heart of downtown, making it the perfect home base for all your PNW excursions.
The walkable charm of Corvallis
Before you get lost in the picturesque landscapes surrounding Corvallis, consider spending a day or two exploring the city itself. The core downtown district is incredibly walkable, so you can ditch your car, stretch your legs, and enjoy its quirky charm on foot. If you're starting from Hotel Corvallis or one of the many hotels downtown, consider first strolling over to the Riverfront Commemorative Park along the Willamette River. Take it south to reach Shawala Point, or wander even further to hit the serene Avery Park and its splendid rose garden.
About a mile north of Avery Park is the Oregon State University campus. Along with several green spaces and historic buildings, you'll find the Fairbanks Gallery of Art. Pop in to enjoy a rotating selection of artwork and a variety of seasonal events. If you've worked up an appetite, saunter over to the Beaver Classic Creamery for a refreshing snack.
Heading back to downtown Corvallis, you'll find a wealth of dining options. Block 15 Brewery is one of the best restaurants if you're seeking a lively atmosphere, as its cozy atmosphere (complete with on-site brewhouse) and expansive beer list make for a great night. It also serves a variety of sandwiches, pasta, and other hearty dishes. For a more elegant night on the town, make a reservation for del Alma. The upscale venue is perched along the riverfront and offers Latin American, Caribbean, and Spanish dishes with locally sourced ingredients.
Pacific Northwest beauty in Corvallis
Besides being highly walkable, Corvallis is close to some of Oregon's best landscapes, wineries, and hiking trails. If you're interested in delicious, fermented grapes, check out the Willamette Wine Passport. It'll take you on a scenic drive through the rolling countryside as you trek to 19 different vineyards. The passport gets you various perks like free tastings, souvenirs, and additional discounts at spots like Fullerton Wines, Namaste Vineyards, and Compton Family Wines. Of course, you're also free to visit these individually — and if you only plan to visit one or two, it might make more sense than buying the passport.
The name Corvallis is formed by combining Latin words which roughly translate to "heart of the valley." It's an appropriate term for the endearing city, as there's so much to explore both in town and throughout the surrounding mountains. One of the best ways to enjoy the so-called "heart of the valley" is by hiking the Vineyard Mountain Loop. You'll trek to the top of Vineyard Mountain to witness a sea of trees coating the rolling landscape, plus views of vineyards, wildflowers, and wildlife, depending on the season.
If you don't mind a bit of a drive, Corvallis is only an hour from the Oregon Coast. Further out is an artsy haven with breathtaking beaches, and it makes for an epic day trip from the valley. Along with beaches and plenty of quaint shops, you'll find heaps of hiking trails that make it easy to appreciate the one-of-a-kind Pacific Northwest vibes.