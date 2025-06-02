Oregon's 'Heart Of The Valley' Is A Vibrant, Walkable College City Nestled Between The Coast And Wine Country

Oregon is a state with unmatched natural beauty. From a city at the end of America's longest coast-to-coast road to a hidden waterfall free of crowds, it's hard not to fall in love with this Pacific Northwest wonderland. As far as cities are concerned, Corvallis is one of Oregon's best, as it's an eclectic mixture of everything that makes the region so exciting. With verdant landscapes, a cozy downtown, a thriving wine scene, and a walkability that makes it easy to ditch your car for a day of on-foot adventures, Corvallis is a must-visit destination in the Pacific Northwest.

Part of the reason for Corvallis' popularity is the presence of Oregon State University. Its campus nestles up to downtown, giving visitors a chance to wander its historic buildings and expansive green spaces before settling down for dinner at one of Corvallis' best restaurants. The Willamette River slices through the eastern edge of town, with a scenic riverwalk offering a chance to stretch your legs next to its heavily wooded banks. Once you're done exploring town, you can venture out to its many wineries and vineyards, or drive a bit further west to enjoy the rugged shores of the Oregon coast.

Corvallis is served by several regional airports, though the Eugene Airport, 50 minutes south, is a popular choice for visitors. The Portland International Airport might be an even better option for distant travelers, though it's farther away at over an hour. As a college town, Corvallis has plenty of lodging options for all budgets, including the funky Hotel Corvallis. The retro boutique hotel is smack in the heart of downtown, making it the perfect home base for all your PNW excursions.