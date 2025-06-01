Alaska's Secret Peninsula Paradise Beach Boasts Mountain Views And Pure Tranquility In Kenai
Alaska is home to spectacularly beautiful scenery. From the iconic wildlife of Katmai National Park to the vast, rugged wilderness of America's least-crowded national park, Gates of the Arctic, experiencing the outdoors is a highlight of any Alaska trip. But there's one spot that still manages to fly under the radar, despite its location on the popular Kenai Peninsula: Captain Cook State Recreation Area. It's named after Captain James Cook, the famous sailor who explored the area that is now known as the Cook Inlet in 1778.
This state recreation area is truly a hidden gem on the Kenai Peninsula — it's "virtually undiscovered" by many of the area's tourists, according to the Alaska Department of National Resources. But there's plenty to see and do in the 4,000 acres of forests, rivers, lakes, and coastline here that make it a worthwhile getaway. There are magnificent mountain views, and it's a top spot to see some of the area's wildlife: moose, bears, beavers, wolves, and Beluga whales are some of the animals you might spot here. There's plenty of birdlife, too — bald eagles, sandhill cranes, and trumpeter swans are some of the species that inhabit the area.
Exploring Captain Cook State Recreation Area
One of the most popular activities in Captain Cook State Recreation Area is beachcombing. Agate is particularly sought after here, although lucky hunters might also find jade or sea glass among other pretty stones. If you do go out onto the beach, check the tide schedule in advance, as the water comes in quickly on the mud flats, creating potential danger — be cautious while exploring. The beach here is long and broad, and a perfect spot to soak up the serenity of the great outdoors.
Stormy Lake is one place you can't miss in the area — it's 400 acres and a great place to go swimming. A short hiking trail, the 1.3-mile Bishop's Creek Trail, goes out to the beach. Fishing is another common activity at Captain Cook State Recreation Area: anglers might catch rainbow trout or silver salmon in the Swanson River, along with arctic char in Stormy Lake. Experienced outdoor adventurers can try the Swan Lake or Swanson River canoe routes, which feature 70 lakes and 120 miles of water and land trails; the Swan Lake canoe route ends at Captain Cook State Recreation Area. In winter, ice fishing is popular, along with snowmobiling and cross-country skiing.
How to get to Captain Cook State Recreation Area and where to stay
Captain Cook State Recreation Area is located 25 miles north of Kenai, and about a 3.5-hour drive from Anchorage, the nearest major city. And while Kenai Municipal Airport is the closest airport, Anchorage airport is much larger and will have more options for flights. The easiest way to get around the area is with your own set of wheels, although CARTS does offer some public transport services around the Central Kenai Peninsula.
The best place to stay at Captain Cook State Recreation Area is the rustic Discovery Campground. There are 53 campsites here, which are within walking distance of the beach, and the campground has no size limit for RVs. Be sure to follow local guidance and keep your campsite clean to avoid any issues with bears. If you'd rather not camp, chain hotels and local lodges are also plentiful in the area — or read this guide on which Alaska cruise is best for you, and embark on a truly unique bucket-list experience.