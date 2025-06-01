Alaska's Secret Peninsula Paradise Beach Boasts Mountain Views And Pure Tranquility In Kenai

Alaska is home to spectacularly beautiful scenery. From the iconic wildlife of Katmai National Park to the vast, rugged wilderness of America's least-crowded national park, Gates of the Arctic, experiencing the outdoors is a highlight of any Alaska trip. But there's one spot that still manages to fly under the radar, despite its location on the popular Kenai Peninsula: Captain Cook State Recreation Area. It's named after Captain James Cook, the famous sailor who explored the area that is now known as the Cook Inlet in 1778.

This state recreation area is truly a hidden gem on the Kenai Peninsula — it's "virtually undiscovered" by many of the area's tourists, according to the Alaska Department of National Resources. But there's plenty to see and do in the 4,000 acres of forests, rivers, lakes, and coastline here that make it a worthwhile getaway. There are magnificent mountain views, and it's a top spot to see some of the area's wildlife: moose, bears, beavers, wolves, and Beluga whales are some of the animals you might spot here. There's plenty of birdlife, too — bald eagles, sandhill cranes, and trumpeter swans are some of the species that inhabit the area.