Canada's 'Ultimate Fishing Town' Is A Seafood Haven And Tide-To-Table Treasure Trove
Vancouver Island boasts a vibrant underwater world, including shipwreck scuba diving sites in Bamfield and giant octopuses and sponge reefs in the Gulf Islands. It's no surprise that the island is a haven for seafood lovers, dotted with hidden culinary gems well worth discovering. Tucked in the heart of the island between Nanaimo and Tofino, and a 40-minute drive from the city of Parksville, Port Alberni often goes unnoticed by tourists en route to Pacific Rim National Park. But this small town offers big flavors and is affectionately known as Canada's ultimate fishing town. With the region's rich maritime heritage, fishing culture, and the Somass River running through it — as well as proximity to Cameron Lake and Sproat Lake (both about 20 minutes from the city) — you're never far from delicious salmon and the day's fresh catch.
Local chefs and restaurants here have mastered the art of preparing seafood in countless ways, from classic fish and chips to Indigenous-inspired recipes. There's no shortage of options either — oysters, trout, clams, and mussels are all served fresh and bursting with flavor. Whether you're devouring a tide-to-table feast, lounging at a lakeside cafe, taking an immersive food tour, or discovering a hole-in-the-wall eatery, Port Alberni serves up something for everyone.
Experience Port Alberni's famous Salmon Festival
Every Labour Day weekend, Port Alberni transforms into a hub of excitement and family fun with the Salmon Festival. Hosted by the Salmon Festival Society, it's a true celebration of the region's love for salmon and its coastal culture. Make your way to Tyee Landing and Harbour Quay, where you can sample titbits, relax in cozy beer tents, enjoy live entertainment, and soak in the warm, welcoming atmosphere. But to witness the highlight of the festival, make sure to stick around for the salmon derby, where around 1,500 anglers enthusiastically compete for the biggest catch.
Even if your trip doesn't coincide with the Salmon Festival, you can still enjoy freshly caught salmon and locally sourced delicacies year-round at Harbour Quay. This vibrant waterfront spot is perfect for a leisurely afternoon. Stroll along the marina, pop into local shops, and take in vistas of the harbor. On Saturdays, don't miss the Spirit Square Farmers Market from 9 a.m to 12 p.m, where you'll find everything from artisanal goods to fresh produce. (Tip: While you're here, also treat yourself at The Donut Shop, renowned for the best donuts in Vancouver Island.)
Enjoy Indigenous flavors and delicious seafood
Discover the rich flavors of Nuu-chah-nulth at Kuu-us Café. Adorned with Indigenous artwork, this one-of-a-kind spot sits on Gertrude Street. Part gift shop, part café, it serves recipes using native culinary techniques, all while supporting a local non-profit. Dig into a bowl of seafood chowder and learn all about Vancouver Island's rich Aboriginal culture. For a true taste of Port Alberni, don't miss Bare Bones Fish House & Smokery on Johnston Road — also big on sustainable seafood practices. The Clam Bucket on Victoria Quay has been serving the community for decades. Its classic fish and chips, riverfront patio, and breezy, laid-back vibe have locals coming back for more.
Want to extend your time on Vancouver Island? Head to Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge – an ultra-remote island lodge offering unique adventures, seaweed spa rituals, and heli-fishing – located a 2-hour drive away in Clayoquot Sound.