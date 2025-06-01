Canada's 'Ultimate Fishing Town' Is A Seafood Haven And Tide-To-Table Treasure Trove

Vancouver Island boasts a vibrant underwater world, including shipwreck scuba diving sites in Bamfield and giant octopuses and sponge reefs in the Gulf Islands. It's no surprise that the island is a haven for seafood lovers, dotted with hidden culinary gems well worth discovering. Tucked in the heart of the island between Nanaimo and Tofino, and a 40-minute drive from the city of Parksville, Port Alberni often goes unnoticed by tourists en route to Pacific Rim National Park. But this small town offers big flavors and is affectionately known as Canada's ultimate fishing town. With the region's rich maritime heritage, fishing culture, and the Somass River running through it — as well as proximity to Cameron Lake and Sproat Lake (both about 20 minutes from the city) — you're never far from delicious salmon and the day's fresh catch.

Local chefs and restaurants here have mastered the art of preparing seafood in countless ways, from classic fish and chips to Indigenous-inspired recipes. There's no shortage of options either — oysters, trout, clams, and mussels are all served fresh and bursting with flavor. Whether you're devouring a tide-to-table feast, lounging at a lakeside cafe, taking an immersive food tour, or discovering a hole-in-the-wall eatery, Port Alberni serves up something for everyone.