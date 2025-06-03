One Of The Adirondacks' Most Easily Accessible Hikes Is A Short And Steep Climb With Renowned Mountain Views
If you're looking for a good trail to start off your hiking journey in the Adirondacks, those with experience hiking in New York's awe-inspiring mountain range will often recommend a trip up Mount Jo. This hike takes you quickly up to an incredible view of some of the tallest mountains in the range and a pretty heart-shaped lake below without making you spend all day on the trails. In recent years, this trail has been rerouted and renovated to make the experience even easier and more comfortable for those who don't have a lot of experience on the trails or are looking for a quick trek to stretch their legs.
There are multiple ways to do this hike, but no matter which you choose, the entire route is not particularly long for an Adirondack hike. Round trip, it's less than 3 miles no matter which trail you choose, but it will still take you up an impressive 750 feet to see the breathtaking views.
Just be aware that this is a popular spot. The parking lot is small, and on a beautiful summer day or an autumn morning when the leaves have burst into yellows and oranges, a lot of other people will also want to reach the top. The best time to show up to tourist hot spots is first thing in the morning, so set your alarm clock to hit the trail.
Planning the best route to the top of Mount Jo
Just 10 minutes from the heart of Lake Placid, you'll find the trailhead for this hike. To hike up to the incredible views at the top of Mount Jo, head to the parking lot of the Adirondak Loj – which is a great place to spend the night after a day on the trails if you want a wilderness experience but don't feel like roughing it in a tent. You can still use the lot if you aren't staying here, just expect to pay a small fee.
There are two trails to the summit of Mount Jo and the most beautiful Adirondack views you could hope for: the Long Trail and the Short Trail. The Long Trail is actually only slightly longer, but it is significantly easier. This revamped trail often appears to visitors to just be naturally formed from the landscape, but its features have actually been specifically designed to make the experience easier and better for the surrounding environment. For instance, the stepping stones in the trail have been strategically placed to help hikers traverse muddy sections without having to wander off trail.
The Short Trail is the original way to reach the top. While it's been a popular route for a very long time, this original trail has a lot of the pitfalls common with rough Adirondack Trails, and is fairly steep and unmaintained. Both trails start and end in the same place, but if you're interested in trying the Short Trail, stay left at the fork. Otherwise, continue on straight for the Long Trail. Either trail could be considered an out-and-back style hike, but some hikers make it a loop by going up one trail and down the other to get a complete experience of Mount Jo.
Choose your next hike after Mount Jo
Mount Jo is the perfect introduction to Adirondack hiking, but where should you go after you finish the hike? If you're up for a challenge, you may want to take on the Lake Placid 9er Hiking Challenge. As the name implies, there are nine hikes included, including the Mount Jo hike. To complete the 9er Challenge, you'll need to also hike Cobble Hill, Baxter Mountain, Mount Van Hoevenberg, Big Crow Mountain, Bear Den Mountain, Pitchoff Mountain, Catamount Mountain, and Hurricane Mountain.
If you're looking for a comparably quick hike, Cobble Hill is your best bet. Its trailhead is less than 15 minutes away from Mount Jo's, and it also has a great view. If you are looking for a spectacular Adirondack hike with a historic fire tower like Mount Arab, try Hurricane Mountain (pictured above). This one is significantly longer at 6.8 miles round trip, and it's more difficult. There is a scramble near the top, so proceed with caution if you prefer hiking easy routes like Mount Jo's Long Trail. If you're ready to take your Adirondack hiking to the next level, there are lots of fun options!