One Of The Adirondacks' Most Easily Accessible Hikes Is A Short And Steep Climb With Renowned Mountain Views

If you're looking for a good trail to start off your hiking journey in the Adirondacks, those with experience hiking in New York's awe-inspiring mountain range will often recommend a trip up Mount Jo. This hike takes you quickly up to an incredible view of some of the tallest mountains in the range and a pretty heart-shaped lake below without making you spend all day on the trails. In recent years, this trail has been rerouted and renovated to make the experience even easier and more comfortable for those who don't have a lot of experience on the trails or are looking for a quick trek to stretch their legs.

There are multiple ways to do this hike, but no matter which you choose, the entire route is not particularly long for an Adirondack hike. Round trip, it's less than 3 miles no matter which trail you choose, but it will still take you up an impressive 750 feet to see the breathtaking views.

Just be aware that this is a popular spot. The parking lot is small, and on a beautiful summer day or an autumn morning when the leaves have burst into yellows and oranges, a lot of other people will also want to reach the top. The best time to show up to tourist hot spots is first thing in the morning, so set your alarm clock to hit the trail.