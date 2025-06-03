America's 'Oldest Operating Purpose-Built Cinema' Is A Kansas Staple With Charming Vintage Vibes

Since Eadweard Muybridge first produced a "Horse in Motion" more than 150 years ago, moving pictures have captivated audiences. By the early 1900s, dozens of vaudeville theaters and opera houses across the United States had been converted into movie palaces, and actors like Charlie Chaplin became household names — just like Muybridge's horse, a new era was in motion.

In 1907, America's first-ever theater designed specifically for screening movies (also known as a "purpose-built" cinema) opened in Ottawa, Kansas, about 50 miles outside Kansas City, Missouri. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the theater — called "Plaza Cinema" or sometimes "Plaza 1907" — was the first of its kind in the world (via Spectrum News 1). Washington, Iowa, meanwhile, is the unexpected site of the world's oldest non-purpose-built movie theater.

It's been more than 100 years since the Plaza screened movies for 5 cents a piece, and prices are much higher these days. But some things have remained more or less the same. A vintage bright red marquee still welcomes moviegoers, and you can still order popcorn from the old-fashioned snack bar. It's not difficult to imagine what it might have been like back in the days of black and white, when "talkies" were a new invention and the easiest way to get to the nearest city was by train.