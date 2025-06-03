America's 'Oldest Operating Purpose-Built Cinema' Is A Kansas Staple With Charming Vintage Vibes
Since Eadweard Muybridge first produced a "Horse in Motion" more than 150 years ago, moving pictures have captivated audiences. By the early 1900s, dozens of vaudeville theaters and opera houses across the United States had been converted into movie palaces, and actors like Charlie Chaplin became household names — just like Muybridge's horse, a new era was in motion.
In 1907, America's first-ever theater designed specifically for screening movies (also known as a "purpose-built" cinema) opened in Ottawa, Kansas, about 50 miles outside Kansas City, Missouri. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the theater — called "Plaza Cinema" or sometimes "Plaza 1907" — was the first of its kind in the world (via Spectrum News 1). Washington, Iowa, meanwhile, is the unexpected site of the world's oldest non-purpose-built movie theater.
It's been more than 100 years since the Plaza screened movies for 5 cents a piece, and prices are much higher these days. But some things have remained more or less the same. A vintage bright red marquee still welcomes moviegoers, and you can still order popcorn from the old-fashioned snack bar. It's not difficult to imagine what it might have been like back in the days of black and white, when "talkies" were a new invention and the easiest way to get to the nearest city was by train.
A memorabilia museum and other Ottawa historic sites
Along with its two screens and stocked refreshment counter, the vintage Plaza Cinema is also home to a memorabilia museum. There's a film strip from the 1933 "King Kong," costumes from John Wayne's "The Alamo," and even props from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Movie fans can also browse original scripts, some of which have been signed by famous cast members. The small museum opens about half an hour before movies begin, and tickets to the museum are $7.50 for adults at the time of writing — less than the cost of a movie ticket.
After catching a matinee or brushing up on Hollywood trivia inside Plaza 1907, visitors can stop by Main Street's small businesses. Popular options include Corner Market for pastries, Ice Cream House for a cone, or Not Lost Brewing, which has a rotating list of locally made beers on tap. Many of the storefronts along the town's main commercial thoroughfare look much the same as they did during the early years of the Plaza Cinema — nowadays, however, it's pickup trucks, not horses, that park out front. Nearby cities like Topeka are accessible via highway, but kids can still learn about Ottawa's railroad history at the Old Depot Museum, which is housed inside the town's 19th-century train station. Admission is free. It's less than half a mile down the street from Plaza 1907.
Outdoor destinations in and around Ottawa
Ottawa's not just a destination for film fans, it's also a go-to for outdoor enthusiasts on the hunt for their next adventure. The Flint Hills Nature Trail, a 118-mile pathway that passes through Ottawa and quite a few other small Kansas towns, is popular with horseback riders and hikers. Nearby, the Prairie Spirit Trail starts at the Old Depot Museum and runs 51 miles south toward Lola. As is the case with many of North America's other amazing rail trails, the paved pathway was established along a former train track.
Overland Park, an under-the-radar escape known for its outdoor amenities and downtown fun, is a little over 40 miles from Ottawa's historic Main Street by car. If you're looking for a manicured stroll past world-class sculptures and hundreds of plant species, make sure to visit the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. Families can also bring blankets to watch movies on the lawn during the summer. Although outdoor screenings are certainly a departure from the Palace Cinema's cozy, vintage vibes, it's also a must for movie buffs in the area.