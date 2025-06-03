North Carolina's Swampy State Park Blends Gorgeous Leisurely Paddles With Adventurous Scenic Hikes

In the marshy Coastal Plain of Northeast North Carolina and sprawling into Southeast Virginia, there's a massive tract of swampy land spanning almost 113,000 acres. Swathed in fog, spackled in Spanish moss-covered bald cypress and tupelo, snarled in thickets of honeysuckle and woodbine, and portraying all the quintessential, murky aesthetic of an eerie cartoon, it's one of the most important wildlife habitats in the American Mid-Atlantic. Called the Great Dismal Swamp, it's anything but dreary as it sustains more than 300 species of diverse flora and fauna while boasting world-class birding, hiking and biking trails, paddling, boating, and cultural lore. It's not the largest swamp in the U.S. (that distinction goes to the Atchafalaya Basin in southern Louisiana, another paradise for wildlife lovers), but the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, a 167-square-mile preserve within the 750-square-mile swamp revitalized through conservation efforts, is a naturalist's dream.

Once spanning more than a million acres of what early colonizers considered wasteland, settlers surveyed the area in the mid-18th century and started to drain and cultivate the swamp. George Washington oversaw the digging of a canal and founded a lumber business logging native cypress and white cedar. The swamp also became a haven for moonshiners, poachers, and freedom seekers escaping slavery. In fact, the Great Dismal Swamp was a major part of the Underground Railroad and housed communities of maroons — self-emancipated slaves who settled off-grid — for generations.

By the 1900s, the swamp was being aggressively logged and drained for agricultural and commercial use, and conservationists raised alarm at the erosion of natural ecosystems. In the 1970s, the Union Camp Corporation donated a kick-start of nearly 50,000 acres to the Nature Conservancy, which was officially signed into protection by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 1974.