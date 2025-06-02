Long Layovers Are Painless At This Midwestern Airport With A State-Of-The-Art Movie Theater Running 24/7

When you have a long layover or happen to arrive early for your flight, anything beats sitting at your gate at the airport. For those who aren't lucky enough to score free access to airport lounges, airports around the world have plenty of bizarre attractions worth checking out if you find yourself with extra time to kill. Minnesota's Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), for instance, is the first major airport in the U.S. to have its own state-of-the-art movie theater where you can catch a free flick before your flight.

MSP is widely recognized as the best airport in North America, with travelers praising the Midwestern hub for its accessibility, short security lines, great bathrooms, and variety of local food and drink options. This particular amenity, however, isn't on most travelers' radars, or even many staff members'. The cheekily named SEE 18 screening room is located on the C Concourse in Terminal 1, between gates C18 and C19. Almost hidden behind an art installation, this "movie theater" is more of an open lounge space, with funky couches, large windows looking out over the tarmac, and a large TV screen that shows free films 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's a cool spot to unwind and enjoy some free entertainment while waiting for your flight to board.