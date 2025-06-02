Long Layovers Are Painless At This Midwestern Airport With A State-Of-The-Art Movie Theater Running 24/7
When you have a long layover or happen to arrive early for your flight, anything beats sitting at your gate at the airport. For those who aren't lucky enough to score free access to airport lounges, airports around the world have plenty of bizarre attractions worth checking out if you find yourself with extra time to kill. Minnesota's Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), for instance, is the first major airport in the U.S. to have its own state-of-the-art movie theater where you can catch a free flick before your flight.
MSP is widely recognized as the best airport in North America, with travelers praising the Midwestern hub for its accessibility, short security lines, great bathrooms, and variety of local food and drink options. This particular amenity, however, isn't on most travelers' radars, or even many staff members'. The cheekily named SEE 18 screening room is located on the C Concourse in Terminal 1, between gates C18 and C19. Almost hidden behind an art installation, this "movie theater" is more of an open lounge space, with funky couches, large windows looking out over the tarmac, and a large TV screen that shows free films 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's a cool spot to unwind and enjoy some free entertainment while waiting for your flight to board.
Watch movies by local filmmakers at MSP Airport
Don't head to the Minneapolis airport expecting to watch a newly released, feature-length film like one you might see at your local cineplex. The SEE 18 screening room primarily shows documentaries and short films by local filmmakers and producers, mostly about Minnesota. As of publication, there are 25 different short films playing at the theater, from a 30-second short about a historic Black neighborhood in St. Paul, Minnesota to a half-hour movie about Minneapolis' multicultural culinary scene. The films run on a loop all day, so don't worry if you come in mid-movie.
One of the most common mistakes you can make while traveling is not arriving at the airport early enough. Experts say you should get to the airport at least two hours before takeoff, so if you find yourself at MSP with time to spare, make your way to Concourse C and visit SEE 18. The theater is just one way MSP is trying to enrich the travel experience by bringing in more local arts programming. The airport also has an incredible art collection and rotating exhibits featuring local artists worth keeping an eye out for as you're heading to your gate.