New York's Effortlessly Beautiful Resort Town Is A Lakeside Gem With Water Sports And Idyllic Beaches
In Western New York — a state full of tiny, beautiful, and overlooked towns – you'll find a serene haven with a vibrant cultural scene and some of the state's most breathtaking natural beauty. On the shores of the serene and expansive Chautauqua Lake, you'll find the perfect blend of relaxation, recreation, and summer serenity, providing the perfect opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city.
Chautauqua's roots trace back to the late 19th century, with the establishment of the Chautauqua Institution, a pioneering center for adult education. Aiming to provide accessible learning opportunities for a broad range of adults, this quickly became a national movement. Today, the institution remains at the heart of this resort town, offering cultural programs throughout the year. Chautauqua, with its rich history, abundant wildlife, and endless opportunity for lakeside fun, is undoubtedly one of the best budget-friendly outdoor destinations in New York.
Take in the serene natural beauty of Chautauqua Lake
One of the biggest draws of Chautauqua is its proximity to the nearby lake of the same name, plus the neighboring Lake Erie. The area is home to plenty of opportunities for water-based activities, such as swimming, hiking, kayaking, and paddleboarding. Visitors can also fish on the lake's waters. Perhaps the most popular lakeside activity is boating. Chautauqua Marina sits on the shoreline of Chautauqua Lake, meaning it's easy to rent a fishing boat, pontoon, kayak, or canoe. First-timers can take sailing lessons on the lake, while the Chautauqua Belle hosts both historical and cocktail cruises.
Nature-lovers will be stunned by the abundance of wildlife surrounding the lake. Some providers offer eco-tours where you can learn about the local flora, fauna, and geology. Visit the Chautauqua Lake Fish and Wildlife Management Area to spot local species. Fishing enthusiasts are drawn to the lakes from all over the region, as here they'll find walleye, smallmouth and largemouth bass, and panfish. Throughout the summer, if you don't want to rent a fishing charter, you can simply drop a fishing line from the boardwalk or piers of Bemus Point and Lucille Ball Memorial Park, which sits on the waterfront.
Chautauqua is home to an abundance of exciting watersports
Swimming is obviously one of the largest appeals of this area, and although it may not have the ocean-style beaches of the coast, it still offers well-maintained spots for cooling off on a summer's day. Children's Beach makes for a great family-friendly vacation, while nearby Lake Erie's Sunset Bay Beach Club is also ideal for a full beach day. With sandy shores and options to rent jet skis or partake in a game of volleyball, you'll also find plenty of bars serving up refreshing cocktails.
Chautauqua offers jet ski rentals along its marinas, and more adventurous travelers can also try their hand at kneeboarding, tubing, or wakeboarding. Further along the Chadakoin River, you can go kayaking, birdwatching, and explore the woods and wetlands teeming with wildlife. Pack your picnic blanket, swimsuit, shades, and a good summer read for a day fully immersed in Chautauqua's natural splendor.
To enjoy everything Chautauqua has to offer, you can arrive at Erie International Airport in Pennsylvania, which is less than 50 miles away. Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) is also a convenient option, which is under 80 miles northeast. The picturesque drive takes around 1.5 hours. Once there, you'll find a range of budget and high-end accommodations. Try the Athenaeum Hotel, a Victorian-era hotel with elegant rooms and stunning lake views, or some of the local bed and breakfasts in the surrounding areas.