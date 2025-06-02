New York's Effortlessly Beautiful Resort Town Is A Lakeside Gem With Water Sports And Idyllic Beaches

Swimming is obviously one of the largest appeals of this area, and although it may not have the ocean-style beaches of the coast, it still offers well-maintained spots for cooling off on a summer's day. Children's Beach makes for a great family-friendly vacation, while nearby Lake Erie's Sunset Bay Beach Club is also ideal for a full beach day. With sandy shores and options to rent jet skis or partake in a game of volleyball, you'll also find plenty of bars serving up refreshing cocktails.

Chautauqua offers jet ski rentals along its marinas, and more adventurous travelers can also try their hand at kneeboarding, tubing, or wakeboarding. Further along the Chadakoin River, you can go kayaking, birdwatching, and explore the woods and wetlands teeming with wildlife. Pack your picnic blanket, swimsuit, shades, and a good summer read for a day fully immersed in Chautauqua's natural splendor.

To enjoy everything Chautauqua has to offer, you can arrive at Erie International Airport in Pennsylvania, which is less than 50 miles away. Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) is also a convenient option, which is under 80 miles northeast. The picturesque drive takes around 1.5 hours. Once there, you'll find a range of budget and high-end accommodations. Try the Athenaeum Hotel, a Victorian-era hotel with elegant rooms and stunning lake views, or some of the local bed and breakfasts in the surrounding areas.