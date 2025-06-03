Portland's All-Tiny Home Hotel Resembles A Quirky, Adorable Village Brimming With Eccentric Charm
As one of the quirkier cities in the United States, Portland has its fair share of unique hotels and resorts. For example, if you want luxurious relaxation, you can stay at an underground geothermal spa that's also a tropical oasis. Or, if you're looking for something a bit smaller and more eccentric, you can stay at Tiny Digs. Unlike most hotels, Tiny Digs doesn't have rooms in a single building. Instead, it has unique tiny houses that offer a one-of-a-kind vacation experience.
Best of all, Tiny Digs is located in the heart of Kerns, "America's coolest neighborhood" and a walkable gem with tons of incredible shops and restaurants. This allows you to chill and relax inside your tiny home and walk around to get everything else you need. So, if you're looking for a fun and quirky vacation stay that lets you experience the best of Portland while making friends and living in what equates to a tiny village, Tiny Digs may be just the ticket. Here's why we think this hotel is one of the best spots in the City of Roses.
What to expect when staying at Tiny Digs in Portland
Tiny Digs is already a unique premise for a hotel, but it gets even better when you realize that your stay can change every time you visit because each home is totally different. With 12 options available, you can pick the one that suits your vibes the best. For example, if you're a wine lover, you can stay in Merlot, which is decked out in wine paraphernalia and decor. Or, if you want a taste of the beach, you can book a stay at the Beach House, a coastal-chic micro cabin where you can practically hear the waves outside. Other options include a rustic cabin, a farm-style barn, a boho bunkie, a vintage rock n' roll oasis, and a super tiny house with a really big deck out front.
Nightly rates are around $200 at the time of writing, but if you have a specific tiny home on your wish list, you may have to wait for it to become available. Some homes can accommodate only two guests at a time, while others can accommodate up to five. There are also only two homes that allow pets (with a $50 surcharge), so if you're planning to bring Fido, you'll have to plan accordingly.
Another aspect that makes Tiny Digs unique is that there's no front desk for check-in. Instead, you receive instructions on how to open and access your home during your stay. All the houses are arranged in a community setting, with open-air hangout spots scattered throughout the lot. There are no TVs in any of the rooms to encourage you to spend time getting to know your fellow travelers or exploring the neighborhood.
Tiny Digs is the perfect Portland basecamp
Because Tiny Digs is in central Portland, it's only about 20 minutes away from Portland International Airport (PDX). Also, as we mentioned, the Kerns neighborhood is highly walkable, so you don't necessarily need to rent a car when staying here unless you want to venture out and see more of the city. There is no parking onsite at Tiny Digs, but there's ample street parking nearby if you do have a car.
When you get hungry, you don't have to venture far to get some incredible food. Just within a two-block radius is a vegan chocolate shop, an authentic German restaurant, a full vegan restaurant, a brew pub, and a food pod collection with various international carts. Also, don't forget that Portland is the city where you can order the best coffee in all of America.
Outside of exploring coffee shops, restaurants, and local boutiques, Kerns is centrally located to the rest of Portland. Even though you're staying in a tiny home, there's a great big world out there full of museums, stunning natural parks, botanical gardens, hiking trails, and much more.