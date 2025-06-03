Portland's All-Tiny Home Hotel Resembles A Quirky, Adorable Village Brimming With Eccentric Charm

Tiny Digs is already a unique premise for a hotel, but it gets even better when you realize that your stay can change every time you visit because each home is totally different. With 12 options available, you can pick the one that suits your vibes the best. For example, if you're a wine lover, you can stay in Merlot, which is decked out in wine paraphernalia and decor. Or, if you want a taste of the beach, you can book a stay at the Beach House, a coastal-chic micro cabin where you can practically hear the waves outside. Other options include a rustic cabin, a farm-style barn, a boho bunkie, a vintage rock n' roll oasis, and a super tiny house with a really big deck out front.

Nightly rates are around $200 at the time of writing, but if you have a specific tiny home on your wish list, you may have to wait for it to become available. Some homes can accommodate only two guests at a time, while others can accommodate up to five. There are also only two homes that allow pets (with a $50 surcharge), so if you're planning to bring Fido, you'll have to plan accordingly.

Another aspect that makes Tiny Digs unique is that there's no front desk for check-in. Instead, you receive instructions on how to open and access your home during your stay. All the houses are arranged in a community setting, with open-air hangout spots scattered throughout the lot. There are no TVs in any of the rooms to encourage you to spend time getting to know your fellow travelers or exploring the neighborhood.