Kotor's Less Touristy Alternative Boasts Quiet Montenegro Beaches, Balkan Bites, And Historic Charm

One of the greatest appeals of this under-the-radar destination is its tranquil, clean, and relatively quiet beaches. Though Risan's beaches don't boast the same powdered white sand beaches of some of the Mediterranean's most popular vacation destinations, it offers quiet calm and limestone peaks, away from the crowds. Risan Public Beach is a long, pebbled stretch that is ideal for swimming and snorkeling. The beach is surprisingly quiet during the day, and its placement w ithin the Bay of Kotor means the water is more placid than other parts of the coast, making it a family favorite. Kotor Beach, with its sandy, pebble shoreline, is not far from Risan and offers shade under citrus and olive trees, as well as a bar kiosk that sells alcohol and ice creams.

There are also opportunities to kayak, paddleboard and rent boats along the coastline to help you get to know the bay of Kotor better. If opting for one of these forms of water travel, make sure to visit the islets of Our Lady of the Rocks and St. George. As the sun sets behind the Vrmac and Lovćen mountains, you'll truly understand the power of the Montenegro coastline.

The natural beauty of the coastline is matched by the incredible local cuisine, which is defined by strong flavors and local ingredients. Pescatore Oysters & Mussels Farm is a great place to try fresh, locally caught seafood on the waterfront. Restaurant Hipnos also offers delicious specialities such as white hanger on kajmak cream or octopus salad.