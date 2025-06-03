Kotor's Less Touristy Alternative Boasts Quiet Montenegro Beaches, Balkan Bites, And Historic Charm
Montenegro, an unsung gem on the Dalmatian coast that boasts beaches as beautiful as Croatia's should be on everyone's radar. Often described as the Balkan's best kept secret, this small European gem is home to mountainous landscapes, medieval stone towns and the UNESCO listed Bay of Kotor, a fairytale bay with arresting natural beauty and historic charm. In recent years, this bay has become increasingly popular, with tourists and their selfie sticks flocking to its shores.
In the northernmost fold of the bay you'll find Risan, a quiet town that seems to have been forgotten, a refuge where the Adriatic sea quietly shimmers and footsteps can be heard within Roman ruins. Though glitzy coastal resorts such as Budva or Porto Montenegro may be hot topics, Risan, with its uncrowded beaches, delicious Balkan cuisine, and intriguing history, provides a genuine Balkan experience and a calm that's hard to find on the Dalmatian coast.
Unmatched Mediterranean tranquillity in Risan
One of the greatest appeals of this under-the-radar destination is its tranquil, clean, and relatively quiet beaches. Though Risan's beaches don't boast the same powdered white sand beaches of some of the Mediterranean's most popular vacation destinations, it offers quiet calm and limestone peaks, away from the crowds. Risan Public Beach is a long, pebbled stretch that is ideal for swimming and snorkeling. The beach is surprisingly quiet during the day, and its placement w ithin the Bay of Kotor means the water is more placid than other parts of the coast, making it a family favorite. Kotor Beach, with its sandy, pebble shoreline, is not far from Risan and offers shade under citrus and olive trees, as well as a bar kiosk that sells alcohol and ice creams.
There are also opportunities to kayak, paddleboard and rent boats along the coastline to help you get to know the bay of Kotor better. If opting for one of these forms of water travel, make sure to visit the islets of Our Lady of the Rocks and St. George. As the sun sets behind the Vrmac and Lovćen mountains, you'll truly understand the power of the Montenegro coastline.
The natural beauty of the coastline is matched by the incredible local cuisine, which is defined by strong flavors and local ingredients. Pescatore Oysters & Mussels Farm is a great place to try fresh, locally caught seafood on the waterfront. Restaurant Hipnos also offers delicious specialities such as white hanger on kajmak cream or octopus salad.
Myth, history and mountains
Despite its tranquil seclusion, Risan is surprisingly accessible. For those travelling from abroad the nearest airport is Tivat (TIV) around 45 minutes away by car, along a scenic coastal road. Podgorica Airport (TGD), is around 2 hours away by car. If you're coming from Kotor center, there are numerous buses that travel throughout the day, with the drive being around 45 minutes long.
As the oldest town on the Bay of Kotor, Risan was once part of the Illyrian Kingdom, with records tracing it back to the 3rd century B.C. What remains today is a blend of myth and archaeology. The unearthed Roman Mosaics of Risan in the remains of a 2nd-century villa are a must-see. Featuring an incredibly well-preserved floor mosaic of the Greek god of sleep, Hypnos, this relic offers a quiet way to discover one of the region's ancient mythological antiquities.
Here, in the town's quiet streets, you'll feel the influence of many dynasties, from the Turks, to the Spaniards, to the Venetians, with various architectural styles to be noted and admired throughout the village. A small hike into the hills above town will take you to Monastery Banja, an 12th-century Orthodox monastery encased in a dense pine forest. With serene views over the bay, this offers a glimpse into the region's spiritual traditions. History and architecture enthusiasts will also be interested in the baroque churches and chapels of the nearby town of Perast, just 10 minutes away.
Risan will help you discover the true soul of Montenegro beyond its polished, touristy facade. A humble town with ancient roots, this undiscovered gem offers scenic peace, tranquil waters, delicious local cuisine and a portal into the region's fascinating history.