Just Outside Of Columbus Is Ohio's Unsung Getaway With Walkable Streets, Vintage Finds, And Midwest Charm

A trip to Lancaster certainly means taking in the sights, eats, and art of downtown. This area is extremely walkable with no shortage of activities. Even without spending a penny, you can just enjoy the array of art that's on display. On pretty much every block and around any corner downtown near Main Street, there's colorful murals, stained glass, and creative steel sculptures. The Open Air Art Trail makes it easy to follow along and learn about the creative designs on display. Also, in the same area, you'll find Square 13 — one of the original blocks of the town that highlights a range of architectural styles and homes. This area is one of six historic districts downtown and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Not only can you walk the streets of downtown Lancaster, but you can even sip on adult beverages while doing so. This is because of a little something called DORA or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. This area encircles downtown and Main Street from North Memorial Drive to North High Street. While inside the area, patrons can purchase beer, wine, or alcohol from one of the approved establishments, and then you can walk around and into local shops with your special DORA cup. This is a great way to support the local bars, restaurants, or breweries, all while checking out the other small businesses in the area, like galleries or boutiques.