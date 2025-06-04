Just Outside Of Columbus Is Ohio's Unsung Getaway With Walkable Streets, Vintage Finds, And Midwest Charm
Being named the best of anything is a pretty impressive achievement. There are cities with the best food scene (like this artsy Alabama cultural capital) as well as the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean. But to be named one of Ohio's best hometowns in a state that has close to 12 million people? That's pretty awesome. Lancaster, Ohio, is located just over 31 miles from Columbus. It is a town with a population of 41,000 that has also nabbed the title of one of Ohio's best hometowns from Ohio Magazine in 2024, based on criteria that included community spirit, entertainment, and culture and heritage.
In Lancaster, you can easily find a range of amazing restaurants, breweries, outdoor activities, and a walkable cultural scene downtown. This town also has a bustling arts scene like nearby Columbus, and just like Cincinnati, which is two hours away, you won't struggle to find a good meal. Lancaster just does it with a smaller town feel, without sacrificing culture or fun experiences. The walkable neighborhoods, great food, and arts make Lancaster an unexpected, but perfect travel destination for everyone from parents looking to entertain their kids to solo travelers ready for a new weekend adventure.
Walk Lancaster's historic downtown area
A trip to Lancaster certainly means taking in the sights, eats, and art of downtown. This area is extremely walkable with no shortage of activities. Even without spending a penny, you can just enjoy the array of art that's on display. On pretty much every block and around any corner downtown near Main Street, there's colorful murals, stained glass, and creative steel sculptures. The Open Air Art Trail makes it easy to follow along and learn about the creative designs on display. Also, in the same area, you'll find Square 13 — one of the original blocks of the town that highlights a range of architectural styles and homes. This area is one of six historic districts downtown and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Not only can you walk the streets of downtown Lancaster, but you can even sip on adult beverages while doing so. This is because of a little something called DORA or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. This area encircles downtown and Main Street from North Memorial Drive to North High Street. While inside the area, patrons can purchase beer, wine, or alcohol from one of the approved establishments, and then you can walk around and into local shops with your special DORA cup. This is a great way to support the local bars, restaurants, or breweries, all while checking out the other small businesses in the area, like galleries or boutiques.
Lancaster shops and festivals worth traveling for
For a little piece of Lancaster that you can bring back home, some retail therapy should be on your itinerary. The Olde Shoe Factory Antique Mall is easily a place where shoppers can get lost for hours. Located in a former shoe factory, the 60,000 square foot area houses more than 200 vendors. The antique and vintage pieces here include pretty much anything you could want as well as quirky items you never knew you needed. If that's not enough to satisfy your shopping needs, Lancaster even has an entire county-wide shopping trail you can download on the Visit Fairfield County website.
These shopping jaunts can be enjoyed year round, but Lancaster also has some of the best summer and fall festivals worth planning a trip for. The Lancaster Festival features a full music lineup with well-known artists and takes place in July. An August festival that shouldn't be missed is BrewFest, which has been around since 2013. The event highlights some of Ohio's best beers and has a range of ticket options from VIP to a cheaper late night pass. For visitors of all ages, there's the Wands & Wizards Weekend in October. During the county wide event, you can find everything from a wand-making class to a scavenger hunt and bars whipping up special potions to sip on. After enjoying a weekend in Lancaster, you might be tempted to check out some of these fall festivals that have been voted the best in each state.