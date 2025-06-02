Nestled Between Charleston And Myrtle Beach Is A Friendly South Carolina Town With Old-Fashioned Charm
Just because South Carolina has been found to be one of the best states to retire to in the U.S. doesn't mean every city or town statewide offers rest and relaxation in equal measure. For example, though lively and beautiful, downtown Charleston is probably not the ideal place for those looking for a temporary break from the hustle and bustle of city living. If you're interested in a destination that's all about slowing the pace rather than raising the tempo, Andrews, South Carolina invariably fits the bill.
With a population just shy of 3,000, there's no big-city jostling or jockeying here — just good old joviality nurtured by a strong sense of community. Whether you want to explore the area's past, browse the shops along Main Street, or try your hand at any of a number of recreational activities, this jewel has something for everyone. To boot, despite being remote, Myrtle Beach International Airport is roughly 1 hour and 25 minutes away. Ready to discover everything that Andrews, the birthplace of actor Chris Rock, has to offer?
Andrews will take you back in time
The town of Andrews was officially established in 1909 through the unification of the nearby settlements of Harper's Crossroads and Rosemary. Named after its founder, Walter H. Andrews, it quickly flourished as a hub for shipping local timber. The Andrews Train Depot, where the town's rich railroad and timber heritage comes alive, is still an active Amtrak stop, melding the charm of a bygone era with the rhythms of modern travel. If you want to learn all about Andrews' rich history, the Old Town Hall Museum is the place to go. Visualize children playing with the period toys on display or testing their teacher's patience in the complete schoolhouse, lively conversations in the Victorian parlor, and scrumptious meals being concocted in the kitchen.
While walking or driving around, be on the lookout for preserved dwellings in the area that date back to the time of the town's founding. Located just outside of Andrews in McClellanville is the Georgian-style Hampton Plantation House, with its grounds including the remnants of a rice plantation dating back to the Colonial period. If you can add another day or two to the itinerary, York, another South Carolina city that exudes an old-fashioned charm lies approximately 3 hours away by car.
Shop, dine, and play in Andrews
Who says you have to hit up the big city for great shopping and activities? Andrews may be small, but you wouldn't know it from the town's wide selection of shops and restaurants. For example, a Yelp user waxed lyrical about Mel's Market: "What a treat! On Main Street in small-town Andrews sits a jewel of a restaurant, bakery and gift shop. They have daily specials for both lunch and dinner as well as sandwiches, salads for lunch, and a wonderful selection of entrees for dinner." If you're craving Italian food, Tony's Famous Pizza of Andrews has been offering scrumptious Philly cheesesteaks, specialty pizzas, and homemade pastas since 1979.
Barbecue lovers, rejoice! Moree's Bar-B-Que is a family-owned restaurant dishing out pork, baked beans, coleslaw, and other favorites — all served up with a side of friendly ambiance. Need to stock up on groceries? Look no further than Piggly Wiggly, which was founded in 1916 and prides itself on having introduced the self-service grocery shopping concept. Just beyond the town limits is the Black River, which provides opportunities for taking a dip, casting a line, or spending a leisurely afternoon paddling. If you can't get enough of nature's wonders, you'll want to make the roughly 2-hour drive to an inviting South Carolina city that's a hub for lovers of the outdoors.