Nestled Between Charleston And Myrtle Beach Is A Friendly South Carolina Town With Old-Fashioned Charm

Just because South Carolina has been found to be one of the best states to retire to in the U.S. doesn't mean every city or town statewide offers rest and relaxation in equal measure. For example, though lively and beautiful, downtown Charleston is probably not the ideal place for those looking for a temporary break from the hustle and bustle of city living. If you're interested in a destination that's all about slowing the pace rather than raising the tempo, Andrews, South Carolina invariably fits the bill.

With a population just shy of 3,000, there's no big-city jostling or jockeying here — just good old joviality nurtured by a strong sense of community. Whether you want to explore the area's past, browse the shops along Main Street, or try your hand at any of a number of recreational activities, this jewel has something for everyone. To boot, despite being remote, Myrtle Beach International Airport is roughly 1 hour and 25 minutes away. Ready to discover everything that Andrews, the birthplace of actor Chris Rock, has to offer?