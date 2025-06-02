One Of America's Best Tiki Bars Is A Flaming Cocktail Haven In The South With Island Vibes
So, you're planning your next trip, huh? Polynesia is a must for your bucket list – but that takes a lot of logistics, saving, and flight time. While that dream destination might not be within reach right now, a tiny slice of Polynesian paradise is tucked away in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — which is surprising, as the city is known for its artsy culture and beautiful beaches, earning it the nickname "Venice of America." Mai-Kai, a Polynesian restaurant, isn't just any restaurant; it's a culturally immersive experience bringing guests captivating island-style performances, award-winning cocktails, and a carefully curated, authentic menu. Even more impressive? It's housed inside a massive tiki hut.
Originally opened in 1956, Mai-Kai underwent a $20 million renovation after the restaurant was shut down for four years. It finally reopened in November 2024. Not only was the interior refreshed and the structure revitalized, but the restaurant's cocktails also earned it the title of "Ultimate North America's Rum Bar 2025" from The Ultimate Awards. From the piña passion, served in a pineapple, to the barrel 'o rum, served in a mini-barrel, the libations are not only delicious but also Instagram-worthy — and that's just the beginning. As the sun sets, you'll settle in for a tasty meal and an exciting show that will bring you one step closer to the South Pacific.
Dinner and a show at Mai-Kai in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Samoan fire-knife dances, graceful hula steps, and ʻŌteʻa routines will quite literally make you say, "Oh my!" At the heart of the Mai-Kai experience is its legendary Polynesian Islander Revue, the longest-running Polynesian dance show in the U.S.. Performed by the Mai-Kai Islanders, this captivating dinner show is a vibrant celebration of South Pacific culture. There are elaborate hand-sewn costumes with flowers, feathers, and other tiny treasures. The production also includes traditional songs, like the Hawaiian Wedding Song.
The show is held in the lavish main dining room, where tiki torches, waterfalls, and tropical décor set the scene. As guests enjoy the spectacle, they are served island-inspired food, like panang chicken curry and pork belly fried rice. Every detail, from the choreography to the cuisine, is steeped in authenticity and tradition, thanks in part to Mireille Thornton, a Tahitian-born performer and one of the show's original dancers. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply craving escape, Mai-Kai offers an unforgettable night of flavor, culture, and theatrical magic right in Fort Lauderdale.
