One Of America's Best Tiki Bars Is A Flaming Cocktail Haven In The South With Island Vibes

So, you're planning your next trip, huh? Polynesia is a must for your bucket list – but that takes a lot of logistics, saving, and flight time. While that dream destination might not be within reach right now, a tiny slice of Polynesian paradise is tucked away in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — which is surprising, as the city is known for its artsy culture and beautiful beaches, earning it the nickname "Venice of America." Mai-Kai, a Polynesian restaurant, isn't just any restaurant; it's a culturally immersive experience bringing guests captivating island-style performances, award-winning cocktails, and a carefully curated, authentic menu. Even more impressive? It's housed inside a massive tiki hut.

Originally opened in 1956, Mai-Kai underwent a $20 million renovation after the restaurant was shut down for four years. It finally reopened in November 2024. Not only was the interior refreshed and the structure revitalized, but the restaurant's cocktails also earned it the title of "Ultimate North America's Rum Bar 2025" from The Ultimate Awards. From the piña passion, served in a pineapple, to the barrel 'o rum, served in a mini-barrel, the libations are not only delicious but also Instagram-worthy — and that's just the beginning. As the sun sets, you'll settle in for a tasty meal and an exciting show that will bring you one step closer to the South Pacific.