The 'Harlem Of The South' Is A Trendy Virginia Neighborhood Full Of Culture, Creativity, And Diverse Dining

The origins of this historic neighborhood trace back to the post-war Civil era when freed African-Americans established a thriving community within the city. Rapidly becoming a hub of enterprise, businesses began to boom at the turn of the 20th century which led to people calling this district the "Harlem of the South" due to its culturally vibrant and thriving African-American artistic influence that was akin to the energy of that in NYC's Harlem.

Of these, one of the most well-known and well-preserved is the Maggie L. Walker National Historical Site, which offers guided tours exploring the life and contributions of this remarkable woman, who was a trailblazing activist who devoted her life to defeating racism and economic oppression with the city. The Hippodrome Theater is another notable landmark, a historic venue which once hosted musical legends such as Ella Fitzgerald and BB King. The theater has now been restored and serves as a cultural centerpiece of the city.

Jackson Ward also offers a great amount of opportunity for artistic exploration, being home to some of the city's leading arts institutions such as the Institute for Contemporary Arts. The monthly First Fridays Art Walk, which takes place in Jackson Ward, is also a great way to explore lesser-known shops and galleries that open their doors for evening exhibitions. You'll also find a dynamic arts center called Gallery 5 in the neighborhood, where visitors can see contemporary art, live performances and other events. To truly understand the legacy of this neighborhood, visit the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia that celebrates the influence of African-American culture on the state.