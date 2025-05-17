Deep In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Quiet River Town With Art, Natural Beauty, And Antiques

Some destinations give visitors an instant adrenaline boost. Sure, they're fun, but they can be exhausting for the senses and soul. Other locales offer a counter experience — a soothing hit of zen without underwhelming you into boredom. Buchanan, resting between Virginia's Alleghany and Blue Ridge mountains, is an oxytocin boost in the form of a town. Yet the quiet riverside gem doesn't dull the senses, offering plenty of variety, with natural beauty, art, and antiques.

Buchanan's visitors will find a welcome departure from the bustle and grind of modern life. The charm of a small town's slower pulse can be infectious, lulling one into a slower tempo to match the James River's flow as it snakes alongside the town. The same river works its magic on Smithfield, another waterfront Virginia town with historic streets and artsy charm.

Buchanan's tranquility contradicts the town's history as a busy commercial center. Those days are gone, replaced by a peaceful hamlet that's ideal for kicking back, antiquing, and enjoying small doses of adrenaline induced by its natural surroundings.