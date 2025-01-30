Escape The Chilly Weather At The Best Indoor Water Parks Across America, According To Visitors
Even for parts of the country that don't experience cold winters, this one has been especially brutal. Who can forget the images of snow in states like Texas — with 4 inches in Houston — and even an inch at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta? And, as of late January 2025, New Orleans had received twice as much snow as Anchorage has in the winter so far! The polar conditions through large bands of the nation have made winter a frigid experience. In times like these, our minds yearn for summer even more than normal, for a time when we can shed all those layers and walk around without our shoulders being permanently hunched.
Sure, some people love the idea of a winter getaway for cold-weather lovers, but that's not all of us. Sadly, in the midst of winter, summer can seem a long way off, and dreaming of warmer days seems almost futile. However, waiting months for the air temperatures to rise isn't the only way to dispel the winter blues. At an indoor water park, you can recreate the sensation of summer and have some aquatic fun in the process. Using blogs and reviews, we've put together a list of the best indoor water parks across America where you can escape the chilly weather.
Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, Tannersville, Pennsylvania
For residents of two of the largest cities on the East Coast, Aquatopia is a savvy choice. The water park, which is part of Camelback Resort, is less than 100 miles from Philadelphia and New York City. The complex offers a wide variety of liquid thrills, from 13 separate water slides to simple diversions, like a pool where mini-basketball hoops at the side allow visitors to practice their lay-ups. The Bombora Flowrider recreates the waves and surges of the sea and allows adventurers to test their surfing skills as 40,000 gallons of water rushes by each minute.
Outa-Space Race is a body slide where the rider will experience slashes of darkness, alternating with bright blue and pink interiors. Visitors can also try out a rope bridge slung above the water, a host of restaurants for some well-earned chow, and even book a cabana for some quiet time. "Our family had a fantastic time at the indoor waterpark!" beamed a former guest on Google. "The slides were thrilling and kept the kids entertained for hours." The park is spread over 170,000 square feet of space, and when visitors have fully tired themselves out, they can retire to the resort, where 453 rooms offer plenty of accommodation choice.
Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark, Boyne Falls, Michigan
For one reviewer on Tripadvisor, the Avalanche Bay Indoor Water Park in Michigan was just what the doctor ordered. "We have finally found the water park of our dreams! Located at an actual resort with a magnificent view, Avalanche Bay is somewhere young and old can spend the entire day." The water park sits within Boyne Mountain Resort, a year-round destination with skiing, golf, and even a long, wooden suspension bridge that twinkles with colorful lights.
The water park is always warm, with temperatures hovering in the mid-80 degrees Fahrenheit and rides ranging from body slides to mat racers to large tubes. As the Tripadvisor commenter noted, the park can sate the whims and desires of all ages. Hence, you'll find intense attractions like Vertigo Cannonbowl, where you spin around a bowl before dropping down into a pool. Or a lazy river where relaxation in the warmth is the real lure.
Big Kahuna's, West Berlin, New Jersey
For people living in Philadelphia, this place provides the closest indoor water park, as it's only about 20 miles away from the Liberty Bell. It's certainly a place designed for visitors of all ages, as this contributor on Google attests."Big Kahuna's NJ is a fantastic year-round water park for everyone in the family! There are so many fun water attractions & under a retractable roof, making it perfect for all weather conditions." For a relaxing introduction to the park, Tiki Tides is a calming lazy river where riders mount a large pink inner tube and wind their way around the facility.
The Hidden Oasis is another tranquil spot, a large pool where bathers are able to soak in the shallows and unwind — they can also retreat to the hot tub. Families will also want to try out Mount Kilimanjaro (not to be confused with the iconic mountain in once-in-a-lifetime Tanzania), where parents and kids can squeeze into a giant tube and wind their way down a course. The park also features areas designed specifically for little kids, as well as rides that are suited for guests looking for an adrenaline rush, like the body slide Rip Tide.
DreamWorks Water Park, East Rutherford, New Jersey
For a big day out, American Dream in East Rutherford offers plenty to entice the public. This huge complex is very close to New York City (the perfect place to visit iconic spots from your favorite movies) and combines a Nickelodeon-influenced theme park, a shopping mall, and this indoor water park. As the name suggests, the water park is linked to DreamWorks, an animation studio that has created such iconic movies as "Shrek," "Kung Fu Panda," and "The Boss Baby." Some of the characters from these movies appear in the water park, often as giant figures dotted around the park, slung from the roof, or live characters that interact with guests, adding more fun to the experience (especially for the younger visitors).
There is plenty to do in a park that bills itself as the largest indoor water park in North America. Whether that is true or not, the place is undoubtedly big. "The water park is huge and spacious, with so many fun attractions for all ages," notes a commenter on Google. "From the wave pools and lazy river to the thrilling water slides and the characters, there was something for everyone. My kids had a blast going down the slides, and the heated pools were perfect for us to relax while the kids played." A new attraction — Gabby's Playhouse — will supply a cat-themed water play area for younger guests.
Epic Waters Indoor Water Park, Grand Prairie, Texas
"Wonderful family fun place!" is how one reviewer on Tripadvisor describes this fantastic Texas waterpark. "It was clean and the water was refreshing! The wave pool was the perfect amount of excitement. The large children's area was great for the kids and kept them entertained for hours." A self-styled entertainment hub owned by the city of Grand Prairie, EpicCentral melds restaurants, light shows, hotels, climbing facilities, indoor karting, shopping, and this indoor water park. Families will find a satisfying mixture of attractions. E-Racer sees riders lie face-forward on mats as they whizz down slides.
This is a great choice for families that want to pit themselves against one another to see who is quickest. Flowrider is a surf simulator, while The Swimming Hole is the perfect choice for kids or adults who are still kids at heart to leap into a big pool of water. The newest addition, Locura, is a dream for adrenaline junkies. The body slide rises seven stories above the ground, has a sheer 40-foot drop, and pushes riders to speeds of up to 35 mph.
Great Wolf Lodge, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
The Grand Wolf Lodge brand has come to embody the concept of pairing accommodations with water parks. The company has more than 20 lodges in the United States, from Ground Mound in Washington to Naples in Florida. Wisconsin Dells is where the story of this organization begins, with the 1997 opening of the Black Wolf Lodge. The property endures and today features a resort and a water park almost 80,000 square feet in size. It fits right in here, as Wisconsin Dells is widely considered the water park capital of the world.
Couples can enjoy rides like Lookout Mountain, where a tube that can fit two starts from four stories above ground and descends down a twisty, bent slide route. The play area called Whooping Hollow is designed for younger kids, with slides featuring bumps that create plenty of excitement. Guests can enjoy the sensation of being in the sea at the wave pool Slap Tail Pond. "I recommend Great Wolf Lodge for families, especially those with children ages 3 to 10," explains a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The indoor water park features a variety of low to medium thrills, including a multitude of water slides, a wave pool, lazy river and more!"
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania
Located in Pennsylvania's picturesque Pocono Mountains, this large resort marries lodging, a convention center, and a roomy water park. Visitors will not only find thrills and spills but also plenty of dining options and accommodations ranging from singles to suites with five bedrooms, perfect for extended families. "Kalahari Water Park is a must visit for thrill seekers, perfect spot for a fun-filled family day out. The wave pool was so much fun and food options available and delicious," writes a contributor on Google.
On the body slide Serengeti Safari Adventure, riders swish through a tube that continuously changes pitch and aesthetic. Sometimes, the tube will be striped like a zebra; other times, it might have pockets of light peppered along its interior. Continuing the animal theme, Elephant's Trunk is another body slide that recreates the curling form of the pachyderm's most famous feature. Families with youngsters will enjoy the gentle amenities at Coral Cove — small slides, shallow pools, and more.
Massanutten Indoor WaterPark, Massanutten, Virginia
Right by the scenic paradise that is Shenandoah National Park, this water park forms part of a Massanutten Resort. The resort — which spreads across 6,000 acres of Virginia nature — offers skiing and hiking, resort rooms and condo units, swimming pools, and dining options. There are chances to play mini golf, go horseback riding, try some kayaking, and more onsite or nearby. For winter visitors, the water park is a fabulous way to warm up on a cold day.
It's also wildly enjoyable, as one Tripadvisor contributor attests. "The waterpark was super fun for my kids. I had a toddler 4 and a teen 13. Teen was able to ride and swim all day. He loved the Flo-rider, got to do that twice." A simple option that never fails to delight is the pair of body slides, which bend and curve for 250 feet before reaching a watery terminus. For riders that want to share the fun with family or friends, the tube slides let guests hit the water slopes together.
Pump House, Jay, Vermont
"The variety of slides, hot tub, climbing wall in the pool and the wave pool gave us plenty of entertainment," opines a commenter on Google when reviewing Vermont's Pump House. The water park is just a few miles south of the Canadian border, and while some indoor water parks are only open on weekends or during school breaks, Pump House welcomes visitors daily during the colder months. One of the lures is the Double Barrel Flowrider, a sea simulator that lets riders picture themselves crushing the waves of an open swell.
The water slides are similarly exciting, with the Orange Slide being most suited to daredevils demanding the need for speed and moments of pitch black during the ride. You'll find it hard to drag the kids away from the Mill Pond Kids' Play Area. This is where to find cannons that shoot jets of water and a huge bucket that dumps a mammoth cache of water on anyone standing below. Winter visitors might also take the opportunity to hit the slopes at Jay Peak Resort, which is part of the same enterprise.
Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort, Erie, Pennsylvania
The lakefront town of Erie is a fantastic destination for families looking to keep themselves busy. It is, after all, home to one of America's most underrated small zoos and the excellent Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park. "This water park has so many different things to do that you'll need more than one day to enjoy it all. The wave pool was great," mentions a Tripadvisor commenter. "So many slides — truly something for everyone." Visitors will enjoy the tropical climes within the facility, with the space kept at an irresistible 84 degrees Fahrenheit
During the winter, the park tends to open for four days of the week, usually around the weekends (Friday through Monday). Visit, and you'll be able to enjoy your pick of nine water slides, a tree house that is like an aquatic playground for youngsters, and a wave pool. For some heart-pumping action, try Hurricane Hole, a body slide that spins riders and propels them to speeds of up to 40 mph.
Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark at Grand Geneva, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
The town of Lake Geneva is easy to reach from Chicago, Madison, and Milwaukee, and Lake Geneva is where you can find this resort and attached water park, as well as a number of golf courses and skiing mountains. During the summer, guests can be found cavorting in the outdoor water park, but when the mercury drops, the action moves to the indoor facility. The covered facility — part of the Moose Mountain Falls Waterpark — recreates the heat of summer, with temperatures kept at a cozy 86 degrees Fahrenheit.
There are a number of highlights at the indoor park. The 35-foot high slide runs for 300 feet, curling and bending as it descends to the roomy heated pool. More sedate options include a lazy river with single or double tubes and a kids' play area (Tiny Timbers) with slides and fountains. Guests that stay in a one-bedroom suite receive four passes to the park. "The water park was an absolute blast!" notes a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Ideal for preschoolers and elementary-aged kids, with a great layout that made it easy to supervise."
Tropic Falls at OWA, Foley, Alabama
The giant enterprise known as OWA Parks & Resort sits only 7 miles from the Gulf of Mexico. It expands over 520 acres and comprises a theme park, a large outdoor pool, and this huge indoor water park. There are also plenty of places to shop, grab a bite to eat, and a hotel where guests can make an extended vacation out of a trip. During the winter, the water park is one of the focal points. "Fun water park 45 minutes from Pensacola," said one Google contributor, saying that they "Went for daughter's 12th birthday and she had a blast. Great to have a year-round indoor water park. Kids enjoyed the lazy river and numerous slides."
Families can race each other on the Aqua Chaser, where three chutes let racers battle it out at dizzying speeds. Forbidden Falls is a tube slide that keeps visitors guessing which way it will turn next. For smaller kids, Tuki's Tower will be one of the biggest draws. In addition to five slides, the park features play areas and, of course, a mammoth tipping bucket. Prepare to get drenched.
WaTiki Indoor Waterpark Resort, Rapid City, South Dakota
If you wonder what to expect from the biggest water park in the Dakotas, this review of Rapid City's WaTiki Indoor Waterpark Resort on Google supplies some clear guidance. "Nice clean and enjoyable water park. Great for children and adults. Hot tub for old bones and slides and water activities for the kids." WaTiki is an integrated project with five mid-tier hotels squarely aimed at the family market and a generous selection of dining outlets. The water park is 30,000 square feet in size and presents the usual array of pools, slides, and liquid fun.
One of the most unique aspects of the water park is that it opens year-round. During cooler times — meaning outside summer — it opens for full days on weekends and evenings during the weekdays. Expect to encounter a tropical scene with palm trees, bright-colored slides, and waters that are comforting and warm. Slides vary in size and speed, though Seahorse Slide is notable as the quickest ride there.
Wild WaterDome, Tennessee
Located a short distance north of Dollywood, Tennessee's Wild WaterDome is part of Wilderness at the Smokies Waterpark Resort and Family Adventure Center. It is the largest indoor water park in the Volunteer State and remains bright thanks to the clear roof that lets natural light flood in. While the resort has two outdoor water parks open during the summer, the indoor one is where you'll hear whoops of joy and delight in the winter. Guests who want to get their hearts racing will hit the Ridge Runner Watercoaster (it provides three sudden, stomach-churning drops) or the Trail Twisters Tube Slide.
Youngsters will find their happy place at the Flying Squirrel Shallow Activity Pool, the Great Wave Pool, or Washout Mountain, a water play area where kids can squirt each other (or their parents) with water guns. Perhaps the most unique attraction at the water park is the Kaleidoscope Kaverns Lazy River, where part of the river passes through a tunnel illuminated by a wild kaleidoscope of lights. "My kiddo loved this place," writes a contributor on Tripadvisor. "The Surf Rider was fantastic, the lifeguards really took their time helping them learn how to ride. The water slides were fun and exciting."
Methodology
To source the best water parks in the United States, we started by looking at blogs like USA Today and Resortpass. We whittled down some prospects by only including water parks that scored four or higher on review sites Tripadvisor or Google. We then supported our findings by adding reviews from real guests who had visited the water parks. These really help to shine a spotlight on what makes these parks so good, and what better testimony is there than from people who have visited these places and remarked on them first-hand?