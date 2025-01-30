Escape The Chilly Weather At The Best Indoor Water Parks Across America, According To Visitors

Even for parts of the country that don't experience cold winters, this one has been especially brutal. Who can forget the images of snow in states like Texas — with 4 inches in Houston — and even an inch at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta? And, as of late January 2025, New Orleans had received twice as much snow as Anchorage has in the winter so far! The polar conditions through large bands of the nation have made winter a frigid experience. In times like these, our minds yearn for summer even more than normal, for a time when we can shed all those layers and walk around without our shoulders being permanently hunched.

Sure, some people love the idea of a winter getaway for cold-weather lovers, but that's not all of us. Sadly, in the midst of winter, summer can seem a long way off, and dreaming of warmer days seems almost futile. However, waiting months for the air temperatures to rise isn't the only way to dispel the winter blues. At an indoor water park, you can recreate the sensation of summer and have some aquatic fun in the process. Using blogs and reviews, we've put together a list of the best indoor water parks across America where you can escape the chilly weather.